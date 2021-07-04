Local Mary Kay director receives 20th car from company

Eileen Fricke of Lake Geneva has not had to worry about purchasing a new car for about the past 40 years.
Fricke, executive senior sales director for Mary Kay, has earned her cars through her accomplishments with the Mary Kay cosmetics company.
"So for 40 years, I have been driving for free," she said.
Fricke received her 20th Mary Kay car-- a Chevrolet Equinox-- June 23 at the Kunes Country Chevrolet Cadillac dealership in Delavan. She said is excited about receiving her new vehicle.
"It feels very rewarding to know that I am with a company that puts God first, family second and career third," Fricke said. "It allows me to help other women and awards me with this beautiful car."
Fricke received the vehicle for helping her Mary Kay consultants reach their sales goals. She said her consultants had to obtained at least $11,000 in sales a month for six months for a total of $66,000.
Fricke said besides earning her 20th Mary Kay car, it was also rewarding to help her consultants reach their sales goals.
As a director, Fricke works with about 190 Mary Kay consultants throughout the country and has about 400 customers.
"The more you can help them and the more you can infuse knowledge and training into them, the longer they stay with you because they build a business," Fricke said. "Mary Kay always said, 'Nothing happens until someone sells something.' So it's my goal to help them and teach them how to sell the products and be successful in this business."
Don Ballarani, Fricke's friend, said Fricke is deserving of the car because she does a good job working as a Mary Kay director.
"She works hard," Ballarani said. "It's a good incentive. If other companies would do the same thing, you would see people put out a little more effort."
Fricke said she was not surprised that she won the car, because she was able to track her and her team's progress online.
"You watch your computer, and you know what your consultants are doing and what they are ordering," Fricke said. "So you're keeping track of your production so you know right away when you win it. The car comes up on your screen and it says, 'You've won the car, congratulations.'"
Motivating other Mary Kay representatives
Several of Fricke's consultants said they enjoy working with her.
Pam Patyk of Hoffman Estates, Illinois said Fricke is very motivating and encouraging with her consultants.
"Eileen is just so supportive and so positive and so encouraging," Patyk said. "I think that's always been a terrific blessing and a bonus."
Patyk said she has worked as a Mary Kay consultant for about 30 years. Besides working for Mary Kay, she also has worked as a dance instructor and has hosted trade show exhibits.
"I've been able to fit it around the other parts of my life, which is one of the nice things about it," she said.
Patyk said she has never won a Mary Kay car, but that has never really been her goal.
"That has not been my direction, not my focus," Patyk said.
Mary Kay consultant Lisa Price of Schaumburg, Illinois said Fricke does a good job of encouraging her team members to reach their sales goals.
"She believed in me before I believed in myself," Price said. "She just keeps my one my toes and helps me believe I can reach my goals."
Price said she is on target to reach the company's "princess court," in which she will obtain enough sales to receive some jewelry. She said she also hopes to become a Mary Kay director some day.
"I've made it to the 'princess court' two years in a row now, so I don't want to miss it this year," Price said. "My goal is to be a car-driving director."
Price has worked as a Mary Kay consultant for about three years and also works as a registered nurse.
"I love Mary Kay," Price said. "I'm going to transfer my nursing into my Mary Kay career."
Cars of the past
Fricke said besides the Chevy Equinox she has won various models of cars from Mary Kay in the past including a Ford Fusion, BMW, Buick Regal and several Cadillacs. She said the Cadillacs have been her favorites.
"My boys grew up with pink Cadillacs. They both drove to the prom with my pink Cadillacs," Fricke said. "The girls were thrilled when they were picked up in a pink Cadillac."
Fricke said when you win a new car, you turn in your previous one.
"You drive the car in, they take the license plates off, transfer them to your new car and you drive away," she said.
Besides the car, Mary Kay also pays for part of the insurance and any repairs that need to be done to the vehicle.
"If something goes wrong, I just bring it in to the dealership," Fricke said. "It's not a bad deal."
Fricke said the downside with winning so many cars is that people do not ask you for advice when they go purchase a new vehicle.
"When my son was going to buy a car, he said, 'Mom, I need you to come with me to buy a car,'" Fricke said. "But an hour later he comes back and says, 'You don't know how to buy a car do you?' I said, 'No, I don't. I just go in and sign my name, and they give me the keys.'"
Starting out with Mary Kay
Fricke began working for Mary Kay in 1980. She learned about the company through a Mary Kay party that her mother had hosted.
Fricke said she started working as a consultant to earn some extra money while working as a teacher.
"I started it with the intention of keeping my teaching job and keeping this as a little side thing, so when I retired from teaching I would have a business," Fricke said. "Well in six months, I started making more money at the business than I did with teaching. So I left teaching and went into Mary Kay."
Fricke said, with technology, selling Mary Kay products is easier now than it was 40 years ago.
"We have websites now, and we have customer delivery services," Fricke said. "It's so much easier than when I started with being able to ship things out. Before, you went throughout your neighborhood. With Facebook and everything else going on, you could be doing facials here and in Palm Springs."
Fricke said she has enjoyed working for Mary Kay and interacting with her consultants. She said the company conducts fundraisers to help raise money for breast cancer research and domestic violence programs.
"So there's millions of dollars going for breast cancer research and for shelters," she said.
Fricke said she is proud with what she has been able to accomplish through working with Mary Kay.
"I've had 10 trips around the world and 16 pink Cadillacs," Fricke said. "I paid for my boys' college education, paid for part of their weddings-- once of which was in the Philippines."
Community involvement
Besides working as Mary Kay director, Fricke also is a director for the Geneva West Lake Chamber of Commerce Board.
"I'm involved with a lot of activities in this area, and I just love it," she said.
Fricke said as a director for the board she helps encourage other local business owners to join the chamber of commerce.
"I meet with people and entice people to join the chamber," Fricke said. "I fit that position real good."