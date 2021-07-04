Local Mary Kay director receives 20th car from company

"My boys grew up with pink Cadillacs. They both drove to the prom with my pink Cadillacs," Fricke said. "The girls were thrilled when they were picked up in a pink Cadillac."

Fricke said when you win a new car, you turn in your previous one.

"You drive the car in, they take the license plates off, transfer them to your new car and you drive away," she said.

Besides the car, Mary Kay also pays for part of the insurance and any repairs that need to be done to the vehicle.

"If something goes wrong, I just bring it in to the dealership," Fricke said. "It's not a bad deal."

Fricke said the downside with winning so many cars is that people do not ask you for advice when they go purchase a new vehicle.

"When my son was going to buy a car, he said, 'Mom, I need you to come with me to buy a car,'" Fricke said. "But an hour later he comes back and says, 'You don't know how to buy a car do you?' I said, 'No, I don't. I just go in and sign my name, and they give me the keys.'"

Starting out with Mary Kay

Fricke began working for Mary Kay in 1980. She learned about the company through a Mary Kay party that her mother had hosted.