Local mortgage loan originators score national rankings

LAKE GENEVA, WI—April 22, 2020—INmortgage Co.’s Christine Clark Ranked as one of the Nation’s Top Originators in four categories with total volume of $50,019,907 and 212 closed transactions for 2019 by Scotsman Guide 2019 Top Originator. INmortgage Co.’s Christine Clark and Tony Alivo, along with their dedicated loan team, have captured the attention of the mortgage industry on a national level.

INmortgage Co. is a family owned and operated Independent Mortgage Brokerage located in Lake Geneva, Wi. INmortgage operates in all parts of Wisconsin, but has strong ties to Walworth, Kenosha, Racine and Sheboygan Counties. The team accredits their success to their years of experience, top of the line technologies, efficient processes and transparent lending along with the support of their communities, valued clients and many business partners.

Christine Clark was Ranked Nationally by Scotsman’s Guide in four categories; Top Originator- Overall Volume, Top Originator -Mortgage Broker, Top Originator—FHA Volume, and Top Originator- Most Loans Closed. Clark put up big numbers with over $50,000,000 and 212 units in closed loan production for 2019. In addition to these National Rankings, Clark secured the #1 Top Originator- Mortgage Broker spot for Wisconsin. Scotsman Guide, the leading resource for mortgage originators, released its 11th annual Top Originators rankings on April 1. The list, which ranks the nation’s top mortgage producers, appears in Scotsman Guide’s April 2020 residential edition, and the rankings are available online at https://www.scotsmanguide.com/rankings/top-originators. Scotsman Guide has been trusted for over 25 years by mortgage and real estate professionals and is the only verified mortgage rankings in the industry. Clark was also awarded the high honor of the NAMMBA Top 100 where she was ranked nationally for units.