Local primaries in Linn and Lyons on Tuesday, Feb. 16

LINN — The top two candidates for several contested state and local races will be decided following the upcoming February 16 primary.

Results of the primary election will narrow the field of candidates in the Town of Linn’s clerk race ahead of the April 6 general election.

Incumbent town clerk Rose Miller did not submit a candidacy filing to seek reelection, leaving the position open to one of three challengers — Alyson Morris, Sheila Homola or Charles Roan.

The final two candidates for a supervisor position in the Town of Lyons will also be decided. Incumbent supervisor Paul Thomsen will be defending his seat against challengers Mark Nutting and Monica Schaefer Glowacki.

Residents living in municipalities without local primaries can still vote in the primary election for State Superintendent, which has a crowded pool of seven candidates.

Current State Superintendent Carolyn Sanford Taylor, who assumed the office on January 2019 after now Gov. Tony Evers, will not be seeking reelection.

Of candidates Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams, Troy Gunderson, Joe Fenrick and Sheila Briggs, only two will be selected through the primary to race for the superintendent spot.

