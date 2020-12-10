Local representatives stress need for new state tourism secretary to have tourism background

One of Gov. Tony Evers’ first appointments, Meaney received a unanimous recommendation over a year ago from the Senate Committee on Local Government, Small Business, Tourism, and Workforce Development. She was the chief marketing and development officer for Milwaukee Film before joining the governor’s cabinet.

But the full Senate never approved the appointment of Meaney, along with several other appointees.

In her two years with Travel Wisconsin, Meaney led the launch of the Office of Outdoor Recreation and helped develop a strategic vision for the department. Outdoor recreation activities like hiking, fishing, using ATV trails and camping thrived during the pandemic when people were seeking safe, outdoor activities. But other tourism venues suffered.

“We need to have someone at the helm of the industry,” August said.

He said Meaney did not have the experience and was “more concerned about carrying water for the governor than making sure the industry would survive.”

In advocating for a secretary with tourism background, Loudenbeck also criticized the governor’s handling of the pandemic.