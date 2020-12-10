Local representatives stress need for new state tourism secretary to have tourism background

LAKE GENEVA — With Wisconsin’s tourism secretary position opening, area senators and state representatives want someone with a strong tourism background to fill it.
Secretary-designee Sara Meaney recently announced she is leaving, with Tourism Deputy Secretary Anne Sayers serving as interim secretary for the tourism department.
On Dec. 1, state representatives — including Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) and Reps. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva) and Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) — stated their vision for the ideal Wisconsin tourism secretary.
“Appointing a strong, experienced voice for our tourism industry will set Wisconsin on a path to take advantage of the return of restaurant patrons, waterslide enthusiasts, concert goers, and families that have grown to enjoy everything that Wisconsin’s tourism industry has had to offer,” the letter stated.
According to the letter from Nass, August, Loudenbeck and other representatives, the fight against COVID-19 has made tourism one of the hardest hit industries in Wisconsin, with estimates reaching a potential loss of $10 billion.
Over 41% of the current unemployed workforce consists of employees in the hospitality industry.
“At the height of the pandemic in April, over 163,000 tourism employees were out of work,” the letter stated. “While things have gotten better, there continues to be 74,000 less employees in our leisure and hospitality sector this October, compared to October of 2019. Many of those jobs will never return.”
One of Gov. Tony Evers’ first appointments, Meaney received a unanimous recommendation over a year ago from the Senate Committee on Local Government, Small Business, Tourism, and Workforce Development. She was the chief marketing and development officer for Milwaukee Film before joining the governor’s cabinet.
But the full Senate never approved the appointment of Meaney, along with several other appointees.
In her two years with Travel Wisconsin, Meaney led the launch of the Office of Outdoor Recreation and helped develop a strategic vision for the department. Outdoor recreation activities like hiking, fishing, using ATV trails and camping thrived during the pandemic when people were seeking safe, outdoor activities. But other tourism venues suffered.
“We need to have someone at the helm of the industry,” August said.
He said Meaney did not have the experience and was “more concerned about carrying water for the governor than making sure the industry would survive.”
In advocating for a secretary with tourism background, Loudenbeck also criticized the governor’s handling of the pandemic.
“Wisconsin was caught flat-footed with their response to COVID-19 because the administration didn’t listen to the people in the trenches and instead asked families to not travel to their own summer homes, told restaurants they couldn’t let patrons eat food in their car in the parking lot, and promised businesses and destination marketing organizations assistance with CARES act funding that took six months or more to get out the door,” Loudenbeck said.
Stephanie Klett, president and chief executive officer of tourism group VISIT Lake Geneva, also shared some advice for the next tourism secretary. Previously, she was the state tourism secretary under former Gov. Scott Walker.
“When you least have the money to market, when times are really tough, is when you need to market the most,” said Klett.
The job requires someone who knows all of the unique assets in the state’s 72 counties, she said, although she admitted that she is biased toward the Geneva Lake area.
“When we come out of this pandemic — and we will weather that is two months from now, six months from now or a year — we want to make sure Lake Geneva and Walworth County is top of mind for visitors,” she said. “We want to make sure throughout this process we keep them excited about the state of Wisconsin, and in particular, the Lake Geneva region.”
Klett said she is not planning on applying for her old job.
Speaking as her position with VISIT Lake Geneva, Klett said, “My favorite job to date is the one I have now.”
