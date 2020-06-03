Local resorts begin to reopen

“Of course we care about our guests, but we also care about our associates and we want everyone to be safe and feel comfortable, even if you’re at a desk job like I am,” Karabas said.

Lake Lawn Resort is taking things a bit slower.

After opening their golf course in late April, Lake Lawn opened its hotel on May 22, however, only at 50 percent capacity. General manager Dave Sekeres says the reduced number of rooms is a tactic to allow guests and employees to ease into following the recommended social distancing guidelines.

The resort has also only opened up about half of its amenities, with two of the three pools and three of the four restaurants opening, while the spa is staying closed.

In addition to hand sanitizer stations and more frequent cleanings as well, Lake Lawn has signs posted around the property to inform guests about what Lake Lawn employees are doing, as well as to provide guidelines for the guests’ behavior.

“The signs say what they should expect of us, and also what we expect of them,” Sekeres said.