Local resorts begin to reopen

Memorial Day weekend typically is the unofficial kickoff off of the summer tourism season in Lake Geneva, and this year is no exception as local resorts are beginning to reopen after temporary closings caused by the coronavirus.
After closing in late March, the Grand Geneva Resort, Lake Lawn Resort, Geneva National Resort and the Ridge Hotel are all in different stages of reopening throughout late May and early June. The Abbey Resort in Fontana never closed.
At Geneva National and the Ridge Hotel, things are more or less back to normal.
After the golf course at Geneva National reopened in late April, the two hotels reopened at full capacity on May 22, followed by the resorts’ restaurants and bars over the course of the next few days.
Behind the scenes, though, the two facilities have instituted some changes to account for the coronavirus outbreak. Not only are there hand sanitizing stations set up around the facilities, and more frequent cleanings of communal spaces by the housekeeping crew, employees also undergo a health screening that includes a temperature check before their shifts.
According to Barbara Karabas, the director of marketing for the two resorts, the heightened precautions go beyond just easing the minds of potential guests, and serve to help the employees, too.
“Of course we care about our guests, but we also care about our associates and we want everyone to be safe and feel comfortable, even if you’re at a desk job like I am,” Karabas said.
Lake Lawn Resort is taking things a bit slower.
After opening their golf course in late April, Lake Lawn opened its hotel on May 22, however, only at 50 percent capacity. General manager Dave Sekeres says the reduced number of rooms is a tactic to allow guests and employees to ease into following the recommended social distancing guidelines.
The resort has also only opened up about half of its amenities, with two of the three pools and three of the four restaurants opening, while the spa is staying closed.
In addition to hand sanitizer stations and more frequent cleanings as well, Lake Lawn has signs posted around the property to inform guests about what Lake Lawn employees are doing, as well as to provide guidelines for the guests’ behavior.
“The signs say what they should expect of us, and also what we expect of them,” Sekeres said.
Sekeres says that the resort currently does not have any firm plans for when it will open up more of its rooms or facilities, but expects the gradual return to normal operating procedure to continue throughout the summer.
At the Grand Geneva Resort, the hotel remains closed, but will reopen along with the Timber Ridge Lodge and Waterpark on June 15. The two golf courses attached have been open since late April, and the property’s spa and fitness center opened on June 1 according to a post on the resort’s Facebook page.
At the Abbey Resort, the hotel operations stayed open throughout the coronavirus outbreak, as hotels and resorts were classified as essential in the state’s Safer at Home orders.
As more tourists come into the Lake Geneva area looking for lodging this summer, the local resorts hope the alterations they have made will make their stay comfortable, just like they would any other time they visited.
“Everyone that stayed with us kept mentioning they felt very comfortable with the safety measures and precautions we put in place. That was definitely key,” Sekeres said.
This article was updated to reflect newly released information.
