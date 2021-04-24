Local school bus driver a top loser in Lake Geneva 'Biggest Loser' challenge; 1,000 plus pounds lost by all

“I had no plans to do another one afterwards, but I had a lot of people who needed more time and they didn’t want it to end,” Lillie said. “They kind of bated me to continue it and start another one.”

Weigh-ins and sign-ups for the upcoming competition, which has been dubbed “The Lake Geneva Weight Loss Challenge” will be held from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., May 1 and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 3 at Anchor Covenant Church, 1229 Park Row in Lake Geneva.

However, people can still sign up a week after the initial weigh-ins. The cost to join is $50 per person.

“I’m going to keep it open a little bit so if somebody wants to come in within the first week of it starting, I’ll let them join,” Lillie said. “I know there were some stragglers from the last one.”

The competition will be held through Aug. 2 with weekly weigh-ins conducted from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Monday at Anchor Covenant Church.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three participants who lose the highest percentage of weight at the end of the competition, and prizes will be awarded during the weekly weigh-ins to the person who loses the most weight during that week.