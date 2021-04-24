Local school bus driver a top loser in Lake Geneva 'Biggest Loser' challenge; 1,000 plus pounds lost by all

Area residents who may have fallen off their New Year’s resolution to lose some weight will have a second chance to receive some motivation to accomplish their goal.
Tammy Lillie of Hebron, Illinois recently conducted a 14-week “Biggest Loser”-type competition in Lake Geneva that attracted about 90 participants who lost more than a combined 1,000 pounds.
The competition ended April 11 with participants Kenny McCarthy and Heather Torgerson being the top finishers and both winning a $700 cash prize.
Torgerson, a local school bus driver, lost 56.8 pounds during the challenge. She competed in the challenge along with two other bus drivers. One of the big ways they were able to lose was walking at the bus terminal between routes. Torgerson said she started at two miles per day and now walks about six miles per day.
Lillie said she is pleased with the results of the competition and the amount of weight that people lost.
“Of all the challenges I did— because this is my fourth one— it’s my highest one,” Lillie said. “I’ve never had anything pass 683 pounds as a group and that was with 100 participants who joined. But this one definitely exceeded any challenges I’ve ran before.”
Lillie said because of the success of that competition, several of the participants have requested that she conduct another program so they can continue to receive motivation to shed some additional pounds.
“I had no plans to do another one afterwards, but I had a lot of people who needed more time and they didn’t want it to end,” Lillie said. “They kind of bated me to continue it and start another one.”
Weigh-ins and sign-ups for the upcoming competition, which has been dubbed “The Lake Geneva Weight Loss Challenge” will be held from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., May 1 and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 3 at Anchor Covenant Church, 1229 Park Row in Lake Geneva.
However, people can still sign up a week after the initial weigh-ins. The cost to join is $50 per person.
“I’m going to keep it open a little bit so if somebody wants to come in within the first week of it starting, I’ll let them join,” Lillie said. “I know there were some stragglers from the last one.”
The competition will be held through Aug. 2 with weekly weigh-ins conducted from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Monday at Anchor Covenant Church.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three participants who lose the highest percentage of weight at the end of the competition, and prizes will be awarded during the weekly weigh-ins to the person who loses the most weight during that week.
Lillie said she hopes at least 100 people join the competition. She said people who participated in the most recent competition are welcome to join the upcoming program, but they will start at their current weight.
“It’s just going to be a restart, and they’re going to come in as a new start for the next one so it’s fair to everybody,” Lillie said.
Rhonda Grams of Delavan, who participated in the last competition, said she plans to participate in the upcoming program, as well.
Grams said participating in the competition helped her lose about 24 pounds.
“It gave me the motivation and the drive to keep on it,” Grams said. “Without this group, I don’t think I would have done as well as I have. It’s one of the best groups I’ve ever belonged to.”
Grams said she lost the weight by walking her dog, walking around the store she owns in Darien and by eating a healthy diet.
“I do about 18,000 steps a day, actually. I get my exercise every day that way,” Grams said. “Basically, it’s the food and the steps at my store.”
Lillie said she plans to establish a Facebook page for weight loss challenge in which participants can share ideas for losing weight and to motivate each other.
She said she established a Facebook page for her most recent challenge, and most participants found it to be a helpful motivation tool for losing weight.
Grams said she received inspiration from several of the other participants through the program’s Facebook page.
“There’s a lot of encouragement. There’s no drama,” Grams said. “Everybody is just trying to help everybody. We’re all in the same boat.”
Lillie said, with the upcoming program, she hopes to host group outdoor activities with the participants. She said she could not conduct too many activities with the most recent group because of the wintry weather.
“I figure with the next one there will be no excuses, because it will stay lighter longer and it will be nicer outside,” Lillie said. “We will definitely stay active in Lake Geneva and support the businesses.”
For more information about the program, visit the “Lake Geneva Weight Loss Challenge” Facebook page.
Grams said she encourages anyone who is interested in losing weight to participate in the challenge.
“Anyone who is looking to have outside motivation for sticking to a program with dieting and working out, I would highly recommend joining this group,” Grams said.
Lillie began conducting weight loss competitions after she lost about 160 pounds five years ago.
“I love helping people,” Lillie said. “I lost a lot of weight and I struggle with weight myself, so something like this keeps me on track, too.”