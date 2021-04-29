Local students receive art awards

Ten local high school students have been recognized with monetary awards by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation following an annual art show at Gallery 223.

The Annual Geneva Lake Arts Foundation High School Student Art Show invited area high schools to submit up to 10 pieces of student-made artwork to be displayed in the gallery at 223 Broad St.

Works submitted included paintings, drawings, sculptures and more and were displayed from April 15 -18.

To judge the top 10 pieces in the show the foundation enlisted Mary Beth Bellon, a professional artist and Art Institute of Chicago alumna.

In addition to working as an animator for a subcontractor of Warner Brothers, Bellon also works as a curator at the Starline Gallery in Harvard, Illinois.

Awards include:

The Neal and Dotsy Heffernan Prize for Best of Show was awarded to Alexa Jackowski, from Big Foot High School, for “Thea,” a creative photographic depiction of her dog.

Lily Westlund, Badger High School, won the Louis Mergener Memorial Award for Outstanding Work for a watercolor painting of her dog entitled “This Bench.”