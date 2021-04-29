Local students receive art awards

Ten local high school students have been recognized with monetary awards by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation following an annual art show at Gallery 223.
The Annual Geneva Lake Arts Foundation High School Student Art Show invited area high schools to submit up to 10 pieces of student-made artwork to be displayed in the gallery at 223 Broad St.
Works submitted included paintings, drawings, sculptures and more and were displayed from April 15 -18.
To judge the top 10 pieces in the show the foundation enlisted Mary Beth Bellon, a professional artist and Art Institute of Chicago alumna.
In addition to working as an animator for a subcontractor of Warner Brothers, Bellon also works as a curator at the Starline Gallery in Harvard, Illinois.
Awards include:
The Neal and Dotsy Heffernan Prize for Best of Show was awarded to Alexa Jackowski, from Big Foot High School, for “Thea,” a creative photographic depiction of her dog.
Lily Westlund, Badger High School, won the Louis Mergener Memorial Award for Outstanding Work for a watercolor painting of her dog entitled “This Bench.”
Olivia Lois, Badger High School, was awarded the Martin Smith Memorial Award for Creative Work for a colored pencil rendition of a Twix Bar.
Sabrina Vitulla, Badger High School, was presented with a new award, the John K. Larson Memorial Award for Most Innovative Work for “Paint Pallet”.
The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation award for Young Emerging Artist went to Nettie Dellheim of Williams Bay High School for a colorful wire sculpture entitled “Fruit Basket”.
GLAF Award of Recognition to Aurelia Evrand, East Troy High School, for watercolor/acrylic painting called “Identity of Self”.
The GLAF Award of Recognition to Emilee Brooker, Badger High School, for a stained glass piece called “The Tiger”.
GLAF Award of Recognition to Ava Gromachci, of Elkhorn High School, for mixed media “ Self Sabotage”.
GLAF Award of Recognition to Brigitte Duvall of Williams Bay High School for a pencil drawing of a dog entitled “Red”.
GLAF Award of Recognition Award to Maggie Bush, Elkhorn High School, for a “Tea Party,” a pencil drawing.