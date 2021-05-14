Local vaccine clinics to bring public back to pre-pandemic activities

The Walworth Health and Human Services Department has announced several walk-in clinics throughout the county May 18 - 20 while also sharing updated information from the Center for Disease Control on mask recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals.
According to the CDC, those who are full vaccinated can return to pre-pandemic activities without wearing masks or practicing socially distancing.
In a May 14 press release the county health department shared a series of walk-in clinics which will be available during select times in Genoa City, Williams Bay, the Village of Sharon and Elkhorn.
“Our supply is sufficient to provide a vaccine to anyone who wants one,” Public Health Officer Erica Bergstrom said in the release. “This is important because getting vaccinated means a faster return to normal activities.”
The clinics include:
Tues., May 18, 10 a.m.-noon at Barrett Memorial Library, Williams Bay, Library Community Room. WCDHHS will be distributing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Call (262) 245-2709 or email wmsbay@williamsbay.lib.wi.us to register.
Wed., May 19, 3-5 p.m. at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Rd., Genoa City. Both the Pfizer two-dose vaccine (ages 12 and up) and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (ages 18 & over) will be administered. No appointment needed.
Wed., May 19, 4-6 p.m. at Sharon Community School, 104 E. School St., Sharon. This clinic will administer the Pfizer two-dose vaccine (ages 12-plus). No appointment needed.
Thursday, May 20, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Walworth County Health & Human Services, 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn. No appointment needed.
In addition to the clinics, the county press release also shared updated guidance from the CDC, which advised on May 13 that fully vaccinated people can resume indoor and outdoor activities, including domestic travel, without wearing face masks or socially distancing.
The update stated that masks and social distancing may still be required in settings where doing so is required by the governing bodies, local businesses or workplace guidance measures.
The guidance also stated that fully vaccinated individuals will not need to be tested for the coronavirus after a known exposure to someone with a positive COVID-19 case.
Persons are only considered fully vaccinated if more than two weeks have passed since their second dose of either the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine, or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
All vaccines are free and do not require insurance. For questions contact the county health department at (262) 741-3200 or visit www.co.walworth.wi.us.