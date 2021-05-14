Local vaccine clinics to bring public back to pre-pandemic activities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wed., May 19, 4-6 p.m. at Sharon Community School, 104 E. School St., Sharon. This clinic will administer the Pfizer two-dose vaccine (ages 12-plus). No appointment needed.

Thursday, May 20, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Walworth County Health & Human Services, 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn. No appointment needed.

In addition to the clinics, the county press release also shared updated guidance from the CDC, which advised on May 13 that fully vaccinated people can resume indoor and outdoor activities, including domestic travel, without wearing face masks or socially distancing.

The update stated that masks and social distancing may still be required in settings where doing so is required by the governing bodies, local businesses or workplace guidance measures.

The guidance also stated that fully vaccinated individuals will not need to be tested for the coronavirus after a known exposure to someone with a positive COVID-19 case.

Persons are only considered fully vaccinated if more than two weeks have passed since their second dose of either the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine, or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.