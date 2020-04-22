Local virus cases continue to climb, now with seven deaths

Walworth County today announced that confirmed coronavirus cases locally have increased to 95, including seven deaths all described as involving older people with underlying health conditions.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, has nearly doubled in the past week, from 49 cases to 95.
The first death was reported April 12, two more deaths were reported April 13, and four more have been reported since.
According to county health officials today, four people were older than 80, and the other three were between the ages of 65 and 80. All had what the county is terming pre-existing medical conditions, none of which have been identified specifically.
The cause of death for five of the patients has been listed as COVID-19, while two others were caused by "another significant health condition," officials said.
Six deaths occurred in health care settings, and the seventh occurred elsewhere, described by the county as "within the community."
Cases are reported based on a patient's place of residence, regardless of where they are diagnosed or where they are undergoing treatment.
According to the state health department, Walworth County's seven deaths ranks sixth-highest in Wisconsin, behind the counties of Milwaukee (142), Dane (19), Waukesha (13), Racine (10), and Ozaukee (9).
Of the total 95 confirmed cases in Walworth County, the county said 60 are currently recovering at home, four are hospitalized, and 24 have recovered fully from their symptoms.
The county has attributed a recent surge in cases to coronavirus outbreaks reported at two nursing homes — Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva and Holton Manor in Elkhorn. Officials have not disclosed details of the outbreaks, including the number of cases, except that each involves at least three cases.
To reduce the risk of spreading the virus, the county advises everyone to wash their hands frequently with soap, cover their cough or sneezes, avoid touching their faces, practice social distancing and stay home if they are sick.
