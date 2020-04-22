Local virus cases continue to climb, now with seven deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Walworth County today announced that confirmed coronavirus cases locally have increased to 95, including seven deaths all described as involving older people with underlying health conditions.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, has nearly doubled in the past week, from 49 cases to 95.

The first death was reported April 12, two more deaths were reported April 13, and four more have been reported since.

According to county health officials today, four people were older than 80, and the other three were between the ages of 65 and 80. All had what the county is terming pre-existing medical conditions, none of which have been identified specifically.

The cause of death for five of the patients has been listed as COVID-19, while two others were caused by "another significant health condition," officials said.

Six deaths occurred in health care settings, and the seventh occurred elsewhere, described by the county as "within the community."