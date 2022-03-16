Local woman turns 105-years-old, celebrates

Emma Baehr, a resident at Golden Years Nursing home in Walworth, celebrated her 105th birthday on Wednesday, March 16.

She is the oldest woman at the facility having been born on March 16, 1917 and she certainly takes pride in that.

“I feel like a queen for a day,” Baehr said.

She was surrounded by friends and her daughter, Donna, with plenty of food and desserts to go around. She credits her longevity to a life of hard work on their farm.

“This is a milestone, it’s wonderful,” Donna said. “We’re very fortunate to have her this long.”

Baehr has spent the majority of her life in the Walworth County area as well as stops in Clinton, Sharon and Marion.

Her life has spanned many significant and historical events including two World Wars, the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, the assassination of president John F. Kennedy in 1963, Neil Armstrong’s landing on the moon, the Iraq War and two pandemics. But what stands out for Baehr throughout the years is her family.

“I would say raising my family and everybody being well,” she said.

