Longer bar hours during convention draw mixed reviews in Lake Geneva

Bar closing time in Wisconsin typically is 2 a.m.

Kimberly Freely, owner of Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, said she is in favor of the 4 a.m. closing time, because she feels it would benefit local businesses.

“Anything that helps promote bars and restaurants in this area is a positive,” she said.

If Lake Geneva officials decide to allow bars to extend business hours during the convention, Freely plans to keep Thumbs Up Saloon open to welcome convention goers or others.

“Some people might be out doing different activities after the convention,” she said. “So, I anticipate that we will have more customers if we are open later than normal.”

It is unclear whether the convention in Milwaukee will draw many visitors as far away as Lake Geneva.

Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee will assign delegates to hotels. Goodwin said she did not have any estimates, but she expects some delegates will be staying in the Lake Geneva area.

“We anticipate some effect from it,” she said. “Not only will they be staying in our hotels, but they will be out in our community and shopping.”

