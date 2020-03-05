Longer bar hours during convention draw mixed reviews in Lake Geneva

The beer could be flowing until 4 a.m. at some Lake Geneva taverns during the Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee.
Other bar owners, however, have no interest in keeping their doors open that late.
The Wisconsin State Assembly has approved a bill to allow bars located in 14 southeastern Wisconsin counties — including Walworth County — to remain open until 4 a.m. during the convention scheduled for July 13 to July 17.
If Gov. Tony Evers signs the bill, each individual municipality would have the option of allowing bars and taverns to extend business hours during the convention.
Lake Geneva city officials have not indicated whether they would take advantage of the extra couple of hours to boost business by catering to thirsty convention goers.
Police Lt. Edward Gritzner said he worries that extending bar hours would increase drunken driving and other alcohol-related incidents.
If the late-night bar hours are approved in Lake Geneva, Gritzner said, he would have to have more officers on staff during the nights of the convention in Milwaukee.
“We will have to beef up our staff,” he said. “If bars stay open until 4 a.m., we will have to make sure officers stay on staff at least until that time.”
Bar closing time in Wisconsin typically is 2 a.m.
Kimberly Freely, owner of Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, said she is in favor of the 4 a.m. closing time, because she feels it would benefit local businesses.
“Anything that helps promote bars and restaurants in this area is a positive,” she said.
If Lake Geneva officials decide to allow bars to extend business hours during the convention, Freely plans to keep Thumbs Up Saloon open to welcome convention goers or others.
“Some people might be out doing different activities after the convention,” she said. “So, I anticipate that we will have more customers if we are open later than normal.”
It is unclear whether the convention in Milwaukee will draw many visitors as far away as Lake Geneva.
Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee will assign delegates to hotels. Goodwin said she did not have any estimates, but she expects some delegates will be staying in the Lake Geneva area.
“We anticipate some effect from it,” she said. “Not only will they be staying in our hotels, but they will be out in our community and shopping.”
State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, who supports the later bar closing time, said he believes the measure would help to reduce drunken driving among convention goers who have hotel rooms in Lake Geneva.
Rather than drinking in Milwaukee and then driving back to their hotel rooms in Lake Geneva, August said, convention participants could drive back first and then hit a local tavern closer to their hotel.
He said other states that have hosted national political conventions have increased their bar hours.
“If we leave our current hours alone, there will be many convention attendees who simply drink in Milwaukee and attempt to make it back to their hotels in Kenosha, Racine or right here in Lake Geneva,” he said. “Expanding the hours allows them to safely get back to their hotel before deciding to drink.”
Some local bar owners, however, said they will not stay open for those customers.
Linda Chironis, owner of Hogs & Kisses Restaurant and Nightclub, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva, said she does not plan to participate if the city allows later closing times.
“Four o’clock in the morning is really too late for people to be out drinking,” Chironis said. “Even on New Years Eve, we don’t do the extra hours.”
Chironis said she is not against the measure completely, because she realizes it could help some businesses make a few extra bucks.
“It’s nice for businesses to have that option,” she said. “It’s just something we’re not interested in.”
Dorian Foley, co-owner of Foley’s Bar & Grill, W3905 State Highway 50, town of Geneva, said she, too, has no plan to keep her bar open that late.
“It’s fine if other places want to do it,” Foley said. “I think opening until 2 a.m. is plenty.”
Dave Hills, president of the Walworth County Tavern League, said the extra hours could accommodate convention attendees, if any of them rent hotel rooms in the Lake Geneva area.
Hills said he supports the change.
“Some of our Lake Geneva members might have some customers coming in after the convention,” he said. “I would like to see it happen. It makes a lot of sense.”
Freely said, if the city allows the extra hours, she plans to have additional employees working those evenings at Thumbs Up.
“We already have two bartenders for each shift,” she said. “So we will definitely have additional staff, for sure.”