Longtime teachers and others depart from Big Foot High School

During her retirement, Ericson said she plans to spend more time with her mother, her children and three grandsons in California. After her husband retires within the next two years, she said she also plans to travel more with him.

In addition to spending time with her family, Ericson is also interested in becoming invested in her own art again. She may even start out with portraits of her grandsons.

She will be leaving the art department in the hands of Paul Boland and Mike Patasi, both of whom, she said, will be excellent stewards of the program.

For all of her years and freedom to teach at Big Foot, Ericson said she is thankful for the meaningful experience offered at the school.

“I’m thankful that Big Foot gave me an opportunity, and I truly enjoyed my years there,” she said.

Other Big Foot employees are leaving the school to take on new positions, including school nurse Julie Lohse, English teacher Brittany Steadman and English teach Matt Greben.

Lohse, who worked as school nurse at both Big Foot and Walworth Elementary School, was with the schools for five years and has accepted a position where she will be a college-level nursing educator.