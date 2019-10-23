WALWORTH — A figure in local politics and government for more than 30 years has resigned his position as the longest-serving member of the village board.
LeRoy Nordmeyer, who lost a race for village president earlier this year, vacated his village trustee position Oct. 14, citing family and outside work obligations.
Nordmeyer’s departure leaves the seven-member village board with a vacancy that now requires a tough choice between appointing a replacement or leaving the position open until local elections are held in six months.
Nordmeyer said he is heartbroken to think that people might regard him as a quitter or that he is letting the village down. But he said his full-time employer has increased his responsibilities so much in recent months that he cannot find time for village board duties.
If he had been elected village president, Nordmeyer said, he would be resigning that position, too, so that the village could find someone else with enough time for the job.
He said he anguished over the decision for weeks and decided that stepping down was the best way to be fair to everybody.
“My intention was to make the village stronger,” he said. “And my perception was that this was the way to do it.”
Both he and Village President Tom Connelly said their past political disagreements were not a factor, and that the two of them had long since settled their differences.
Connelly defeated Nordmeyer in the April election by a margin of 334 votes to 235 votes.
Now serving his second term as village president, Connelly said he and Nordmeyer were getting along well since the election.
“Once that was over, it was back to the business of the people,” Connelly said. “I don’t have any ill will toward LeRoy.”
The village board accepted Nordmeyer’s resignation Oct. 14 and also approved a certificate of recognition honoring his years of service to the village.
Nordmeyer served as Walworth’s fire chief for about 10 years until 1996, then was elected to the village board in 2003. He was re-elected seven times and was serving his eighth term when he resigned.
At 16 years, he had served on the village board longer than any of the other current incumbents.
He and Connelly clashed publicly in 2018 when the first-term village president stripped Nordmeyer of his position as chairman of the village board’s public works committee. The two exchanged harsh words at the time, and during the village president campaign that followed, Nordmeyer openly criticized the incumbent’s leadership and management style.
Nordmeyer says none of that contributed to his decision to step down from the village board. The political disagreements were simply about different visions for the future, not about each other, he said.
“It really wasn’t personal,” he said.
The remaining members of the village board are expected in November to discuss whether to appoint a replacement for Nordmeyer or to leave the position vacant until elections next April.
Village board members serve two-year terms for a salary of $3,600 a year, plus $10 per meeting or $15 per meeting for committee chairmen.
Trustee Louise Czaja, who succeeded Nordmeyer as public works committee chairwoman, said she did not sense any lingering tension with Nordmeyer since the appointment dust-up.
“We’re all chosen by the public to do a job,” Czaja she said. “So that’s it.”
Another trustee, Randy Maynard, said that losing Nordmeyer is a significant loss for the village, considering his years of experience and his expertise.
Maynard said there might have been ongoing stress for Nordmeyer from having lost the village president race to Connelly. Maynard, however, said any such issues had not created problems among those on the village board.
“We get along really good,” he said.
Nordmeyer, who works as a salesman for Scofield-based Walt’s Petroleum Service Inc., said he recently has taken on new projects and other job responsibilities that have consumed his free time.
He also has two children still in school who occupy a lot of time.
He said it would be unfair to the other village trustees if he started missing meetings or coming to meetings unprepared.
“It’s not about me,” Nordmeyer said. “It’s about the citizens of Walworth, and it’s about the other board members.”
Connelly said he is appreciative toward any village resident who serves the community the way that Nordmeyer has.
“It takes a lot of sacrifice,” Connelly said. “LeRoy certainly deserves some recognition.”