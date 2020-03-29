Look who's got new cases in Lake Geneva Municipal Court

Jon Hunter Jacobson, 25, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of criminal damage to property.

Jonathan L. Jensen, 39, Hebron, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Nash Lee Kinnard, 40, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Lisandro Munoz, 21, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of selling alcohol to an underage person.

Amber S. Nelson, 39, Hebron, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of fraud on hotel, restaurant or gas station.

Marrius P. Omalley, 20, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment.

Clemente Damian Perez Torres, 19, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating after suspension.

Alex Patrick Polster, 32, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of failure to notify police of an accident.

Barry S. Rawson, 71, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of animal-removal of fecal matter.

Link J. Reinier, 18, Zion, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession, resisting or obstructing police and disorderly conduct.