Look who's got new cases in Lake Geneva Municipal Court

The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.
Thomas S.A. Bain, 31, Walworth, has been cited on suspicion of hit and run-property adjacent to highway, inattentive driving and lane deviation.
Connie Marie Barker, 39, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment.
Melissa Ann Bane, 19, Harvard, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of hit and run-property adjacent to highway, operating without insurance and vehicle tires-thread.
Riley Andrew Barthell, 17, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Hailey Lee Brabazon, 23, Austin, Texas, has been cited on suspicion of operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content and operating while intoxicated.
Christian Hunter Cox, 18, Fontana, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
James M. Ellis II, 38, Wonder Lake, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Kevin C. Fosler, 29, Warren, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Jacob Andrew Harren, 18, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Kyle J. Henkel, 31, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Jasmani Bryan Hernandez, 21, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of resisting or obstructing police.
Addison Robert Hochevar, 17, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Chase Allen Jansen, 17, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
Shawn Robert Kasten, 32, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and failure to wear a seat belt.
Lashawnda M. Keller, 44, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of operating with a controlled substance.
Alan J. Kent, 56, Warren, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Richard Alan Kent, 27, Warren, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Yasbeth Lagunas, 18, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-posession.
Brianna Foy Mackey-Lord, 17, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
Jakob Joshua Moon, 19, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of failure to stop for a school bus.
Russell A. Mrozek, 63, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment.
Dimitri Ontonio Newby, 21, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, operating without a valid license and operating without insurance.
Christian Robert Nickel, 17, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Maria C. Rosas, 50, Aurora, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Isabella Rae Sypiewski, 17, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Thaddeus John Tomaszewski, 27, McHenry, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment.
Shannon M. Walthall, 27, Libertyville, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment.
Stephanie C. Brito, 29, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Austin Callicott, 19, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
Hannah Georgia Dover, 18, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
Argirios J. Gouriotis, 22, Elgin, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jon Hunter Jacobson, 25, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Jonathan L. Jensen, 39, Hebron, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Nash Lee Kinnard, 40, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Lisandro Munoz, 21, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of selling alcohol to an underage person.
Amber S. Nelson, 39, Hebron, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of fraud on hotel, restaurant or gas station.
Marrius P. Omalley, 20, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment.
Clemente Damian Perez Torres, 19, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating after suspension.
Alex Patrick Polster, 32, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of failure to notify police of an accident.
Barry S. Rawson, 71, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of animal-removal of fecal matter.
Link J. Reinier, 18, Zion, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession, resisting or obstructing police and disorderly conduct.
Keith Michael Rohde, 19, Hammond, Indiana, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession and ID card violations.
Roderick James Rose, 52, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Mark Raymond Simrow Jr., 19, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Jason Allen Vulgamott, 44, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Collin J. Werner, 18, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
