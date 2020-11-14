Look who's in the latest Lake Geneva police blotter

Oct. 31
7:02 p.m.: An officer responding to Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Phillip C. Angeles, 38, Addison, Illinois, on suspicion of failure to keep vehicle under control, operating without a valid license, and hit and run-unattended vehicle, and cited Clayton S. McKimmy, 24, McHenry, Illinois, on suspicion of obstructing an officer.
Oct. 30
8:43 a.m.: An officer responding to the 500 block of Maxwell Street for follow-up on a traffic accident cited Patrick M. Quinn, 78, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of failure of occupant to notify police of an accident.
Oct. 29
8:41 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Baker Street near South Lakeshore Drive cited Krystal L. Tills, 34, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating under the influence–first offense and operating without required lamps lighted.
1:47 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old girl from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:04 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic accident at Sheridan Springs Road near County Road H cited a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of driving too fast for conditions and non-registration of auto.
Oct. 27
4:04 p.m.: Officers responding to the 400 block of South Edwards Boulevard referred recommended charges against Juan Torres Huerta, 23, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Oct. 26
7:11 p.m.: An officer responding to 201 N Edwards Boulevard cited Danielle M. Ward, 27, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
Oct. 25
5:18 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the police department parking lot cited Amanda H. Newcomb, 26, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating under the influence, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
Oct. 24
5:26 p.m.: An officer in the 700 block of Williams Street referred recommended charges against Nathan J. Goetz, 18, Burlington, on suspicion of theft and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Oct. 20
3:16 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop near Elkhorn Road and Edgewood Drive referred recommended charges against Timothy Ratcliff, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, failure to install an IID, and operating while revoked–alcohol related.
Oct. 14
9:52 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Cook Street cited Laurie Lynn Anderson, 48, Delavan, on suspicion of operating under the influence–first offense, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, and exceeding speed zones.
