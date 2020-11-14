Look who's in the latest Lake Geneva police blotter

Oct. 31

7:02 p.m.: An officer responding to Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Phillip C. Angeles, 38, Addison, Illinois, on suspicion of failure to keep vehicle under control, operating without a valid license, and hit and run-unattended vehicle, and cited Clayton S. McKimmy, 24, McHenry, Illinois, on suspicion of obstructing an officer.

Oct. 30

8:43 a.m.: An officer responding to the 500 block of Maxwell Street for follow-up on a traffic accident cited Patrick M. Quinn, 78, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of failure of occupant to notify police of an accident.

Oct. 29

8:41 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Baker Street near South Lakeshore Drive cited Krystal L. Tills, 34, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating under the influence–first offense and operating without required lamps lighted.

1:47 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old girl from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.