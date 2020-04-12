Look who's in the new Lake Geneva police blotter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 28

9:04 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of Wells Street cited Michael P. Zidonis, 44, Des Plaines, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence.

March 23

6 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 600 block of North Edwards Boulevard to a reported vehicle fire arrested Jeremy A. Saavedra, 32, Pell Lake, on suspicion of arson of property other than building, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

March 21

11 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 600 block of Wells Street cited Michael H. Fink, 52, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of establishing residency in violation of a child safety zone.

12:49 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Blvd. cited Amber L. Drummond, 35, Genoa City, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.

March 18

2:40 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N Edwards Blvd. cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items-juvenile.

March 16