Look who's in the new Lake Geneva police blotter

May 1

12:59 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N Edwards Blvd for a theft complaint. Samantha L. Fibish, Burlington, 21, was issued a citation for theft-simple less than $50.

April 28

8:22 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of N. Wells St. for a single-vehicle crash. Marek J. Bauer, 55, Paddock Lake, was cited for operating while under the influence – first offense.

April 27

2:28 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 300 block of E South Street for an intoxicated subjects complaint. Fahrenheit Patino, 46, Lake Geneva, was cited for operating under the influence. A passenger was issued a citation for operating while under the influence. Pablo Jesus Vazquez Perez, 45, Burlington, was cited for possession open intoxicants in motor vehicle.

April 22

4:51 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited a 17-year-old boy from Burlington on suspicion of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

April 21