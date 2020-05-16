You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Look who's in the new Lake Geneva police blotter
alert top story

Look who's in the new Lake Geneva police blotter

{{featured_button_text}}
Blotter logo

May 1

12:59 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N Edwards Blvd for a theft complaint. Samantha L. Fibish, Burlington, 21, was issued a citation for theft-simple less than $50.

April 28

8:22 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of N. Wells St. for a single-vehicle crash. Marek J. Bauer, 55, Paddock Lake, was cited for operating while under the influence – first offense.

April 27

2:28 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 300 block of E South Street for an intoxicated subjects complaint. Fahrenheit Patino, 46, Lake Geneva, was cited for operating under the influence. A passenger was issued a citation for operating while under the influence. Pablo Jesus Vazquez Perez, 45, Burlington, was cited for possession open intoxicants in motor vehicle.

April 22

4:51 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited a 17-year-old boy from Burlington on suspicion of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

April 21

3:41 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of East Geneva Square cited Julie Anne Burke Grigas, 46, Williams Bay, on suspicion of two incidents of retail theft-intentionally conceal.

April 20

11:51 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N Edwards Boulevard cited Courtnie J. Schmidt, 29, Elkhorn, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.

April 17

6:56 p.m.: An officer on North Stone Ridge Drive cited Reece M. Kiel, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a 16-year-boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 16

5:15 p.m.: An officer dispatched to Elkhorn Road and Wheeler Street for a traffic accident cited Enrique Junior Vara, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating a vehicle without insurance.

4:41 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic accident on North Edwards Boulevard near East Main Street cited Timothy P. Leber, 30, Round Lake Beach, Illinois, on suspicion of operating a motorcycle without a valid license.

3:31 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Antonia L. Rudie, 26, Elkhorn, on suspicion of trespassing-land or dwelling.

April 15

11:32 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 100 E. Geneva Square cited Ursula G. Child, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.

April 12

No time given: An officer in the 300 block of North Edwards Boulevard referred charges on Malyssa Lynne Square, 25, Springfield, Illinois, on suspicion of two counts each of forgery-uttering, retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping.

April 11

3:27 p.m.: An officer near Mill Street and West Main Street cited Julissa A. Gray, 19, Wonder Lake, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 10

11 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 600 block of Wells Street cited Brandan L. Price, 24, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of battery.

10:34 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Lakeshore Drive near Cass Street cited Emil J. Zemanek, 23, Wonder Lake, Illinois, on suspicion of driving against traffic-one way street.

April 6

7:45 a.m.: An officer in the 100 block of West Main Street cited Charles J. Heise, 73, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of animal-dog running at large.

April 2

8:01 a.m.: An officer in the 1000 block of Lake Geneva Boulevard cited Ted Michael Britton, 49, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of damage to property–public.

April 1

12:32 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of East Geneva Square cited Russell A. Mrozek, 63, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of trespassing.

March 7

2:25 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Joseph G. Montaigne, 24, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence-first offense and operating left of center.

+9 Parade gives special birthday to kids during coronavirus

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics