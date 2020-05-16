Look who's in the new Lake Geneva police blotter

May 1
12:59 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N Edwards Blvd for a theft complaint. Samantha L. Fibish, Burlington, 21, was issued a citation for theft-simple less than $50.
April 28
8:22 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of N. Wells St. for a single-vehicle crash. Marek J. Bauer, 55, Paddock Lake, was cited for operating while under the influence – first offense.
April 27
2:28 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 300 block of E South Street for an intoxicated subjects complaint. Fahrenheit Patino, 46, Lake Geneva, was cited for operating under the influence. A passenger was issued a citation for operating while under the influence. Pablo Jesus Vazquez Perez, 45, Burlington, was cited for possession open intoxicants in motor vehicle.
April 22
4:51 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited a 17-year-old boy from Burlington on suspicion of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
April 21
3:41 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of East Geneva Square cited Julie Anne Burke Grigas, 46, Williams Bay, on suspicion of two incidents of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
April 20
11:51 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N Edwards Boulevard cited Courtnie J. Schmidt, 29, Elkhorn, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
April 17
6:56 p.m.: An officer on North Stone Ridge Drive cited Reece M. Kiel, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a 16-year-boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 16
5:15 p.m.: An officer dispatched to Elkhorn Road and Wheeler Street for a traffic accident cited Enrique Junior Vara, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating a vehicle without insurance.
4:41 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic accident on North Edwards Boulevard near East Main Street cited Timothy P. Leber, 30, Round Lake Beach, Illinois, on suspicion of operating a motorcycle without a valid license.
3:31 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Antonia L. Rudie, 26, Elkhorn, on suspicion of trespassing-land or dwelling.
April 15
11:32 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 100 E. Geneva Square cited Ursula G. Child, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
April 12
No time given: An officer in the 300 block of North Edwards Boulevard referred charges on Malyssa Lynne Square, 25, Springfield, Illinois, on suspicion of two counts each of forgery-uttering, retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping.
April 11
3:27 p.m.: An officer near Mill Street and West Main Street cited Julissa A. Gray, 19, Wonder Lake, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 10
11 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 600 block of Wells Street cited Brandan L. Price, 24, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of battery.
10:34 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Lakeshore Drive near Cass Street cited Emil J. Zemanek, 23, Wonder Lake, Illinois, on suspicion of driving against traffic-one way street.
April 6
7:45 a.m.: An officer in the 100 block of West Main Street cited Charles J. Heise, 73, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of animal-dog running at large.
April 2
8:01 a.m.: An officer in the 1000 block of Lake Geneva Boulevard cited Ted Michael Britton, 49, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of damage to property–public.
April 1
12:32 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of East Geneva Square cited Russell A. Mrozek, 63, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of trespassing.
March 7
2:25 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Joseph G. Montaigne, 24, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence-first offense and operating left of center.
