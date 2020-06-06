Look who's in the new Lake Geneva police blotter

May 24
4:14 p.m.: An officer on West Main Street near Broad Street cited Alejandro E. Hernandez, 22, Carpentersville, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of THC and obstructing an officer.
12:31 p.m.: An officer responded to a traffic accident on Broad Street near Wisconsin Street cited Donald J. Allen, 34, Delavan, on suspicion of fail/yield emerging from non-highway access.
May 23
12:54 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of West Main Street cited Thomas P. O’Malley, 34, Chicago, on suspicion of battery.
May 22
8:24 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Blvd. cited Shannon L. Wootan, 42, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
2:51 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on County Road H at U.S Highway 120 cited Carl Richard Friberg, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while revoked–alcohol related and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
12:53 p.m.: An officer dispatched to West Main Street near Center Street for a traffic accident cited Sarina L. Smith, 25, Clinton, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without insurance and vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt.
4:34 p.m.: An officer on South Lake Shore Drive near Maytag Road cited Michael J. Merritt, 20, Zenda, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without adequate muffler.
1:53 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Baker Street near Wrigley Drive cited Jessica Rodriguez Porep, 30, Delavan, on suspicion of operating under the influence–first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 21
3:14 a.m.: Officers dispatched to a traffic accident near East Main Street near Peller Road cited David M. Alfafara, 42, Chicago, on suspicion of operating under the influence–first offense and failure to yield right of way.
May 20
3:48 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Blvd. cited Worawit Boonyapituksakul, 43, Chicago, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
May 19
11:02 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Center Street near Geneva Street cited Derrick A. Mason, 18, Kenosha, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
4:07 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Townline Road near South Curtis Street cited Zachary P. Vasey, 20, Racine, on suspicion of exceeding speed zones by 40-44 mph.
May 18
9:35 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Bloomfield Road near U.S. Hwy 120 cited a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:49 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on State Highway 50 near Edwards Boulevard cited Mayson R. McIntyre, 22, on suspicion of accelerating vehicle-display of power.
5:27 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 1200 block of Wisconsin Street cited James A. Askin, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
