Look who's in the new Lake Geneva police blotter

4:34 p.m.: An officer on South Lake Shore Drive near Maytag Road cited Michael J. Merritt, 20, Zenda, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without adequate muffler.

1:53 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Baker Street near Wrigley Drive cited Jessica Rodriguez Porep, 30, Delavan, on suspicion of operating under the influence–first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 21

3:14 a.m.: Officers dispatched to a traffic accident near East Main Street near Peller Road cited David M. Alfafara, 42, Chicago, on suspicion of operating under the influence–first offense and failure to yield right of way.

May 20

3:48 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Blvd. cited Worawit Boonyapituksakul, 43, Chicago, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.

May 19

11:02 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Center Street near Geneva Street cited Derrick A. Mason, 18, Kenosha, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.