Look who's in the new Lake Geneva police blotter

1:56 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near West Main Street cited Benino Rubio III, 38, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

May 5

9:27 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Country Club Drive cited a 16-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of probation licensee operating class D with another person in the vehicle.

12:31 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1000 block of Wells Street arrested Mercedes P. Sharkus, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of felony bail jumping (two counts), obstructing an officer, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, and also cited Alex J. Miller, 22, Burlington, on suspicion of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

April 29

12:49 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1200 block of Wisconsin Street arrested James Albert Askin, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

April 28

6:50 p.m.: An officer in the 100 block of East Geneva Square cited Joseph D. Shaffer, 33, Sharon, and Barbara J. Winden, 32, Janesville,on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.