Look who's in the new Lake Geneva police blotter

July 19
12:57 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash on Edwards Boulevard cited Uvaldo E. Rosas Villegas, 29, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
July 18
11:31 p.m.: An officer West Main Street near Country Club Drive cited Luis A. Moreno, 47, Elkhorn, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 17
11:45 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 700 block of West Main Street arrested Lazaro X. Ozuna, 23, Delavan, on suspicion of battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting police, and disorderly conduct.
12:32 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 700 block of West Main Street arrested Barrett L. Terhark, 26, Wautoma, on suspicion of felony bail jumping and resisting/obstructing an officer.
July 16
10:06 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash on West Main Street near Mill Street cited Lisa M. Grendel, 47, Volo, Illinois, on suspicion of inattentive driving.
12:51 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Edwards Boulevard near State Highway 50 cited Terry L. Quaid, 50, Kenosha, on suspicion of driving the wrong way on a divided highway and operating while under the influence.
July 15
6:05 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Center Street near Geneva Street cited Larry E. Schulz, 68, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt.
12:08 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Jacob G. Popelka, 34, McHenry, Illinois, on suspicion of retail theft.
2:01 a.m.: An officer in the 700 block of West Main Street cited Morgan T. Foley, 34, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
July 14
10:41 p.m.: An officer at 830 Wrigley Drive cited Andrew D. Weber, 20, Racine, on suspicion of reckless driving-endanger safety.
July 12
5:43 p.m.: An officer responding to a traffic crash on Townline Road near North Wells Street cited Juan Rolando Cortes Jaramillo, 31, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of inattentive driving.
9 a.m.: An officer requested by a building inspector to Conant Street cited Wayne M. Rogers, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of blighted buildings and premises.
July 11
7:56 p.m.: An officer cited Gerardo P. Erber Jr., 21, Racine, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without insurance, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration plate.
6:37 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 1700 block of Conant Street cited Wayne M. Rogers, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
July 9
7:22 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Stephanie Ann Jeters, 31, Elkhorn, on suspicion of retail theft and obstructing an officer.
July 7
4:33 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 1100 block of Pleasant Street cited Shaila K.M. Bart, 29, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of theft.
July 5
8:58 p.m.: An officer on Townline Road cited Orlando Wilson Jr., 22, Beloit, on suspicion of failure to stop at a stop sign, operating while revoked, and interlock ignition tampering/fail to install/violate court order.
7:17 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Campbell Street near North Wells Street cited Laura Reyes Ruiz, 34, Wheeling, Illinois, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
12:48 a.m.: Officers dispatched to a state park cited Santiago Manuel Bravo, no age given, Rockford, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence–first offense.
12:12 a.m.: Officers in the Cook Street parking lot cited Alexis N. Tucci, 20, Crystal Lake, Illinois, on suspicion of underage drinking/possession.
July 2
10:35 p.m.: An officer dispatched to an unreported location cited a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of cigarettes or tobacco.
1:48 a.m.: An officer at an unreported location cited a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of a curfew violation and possession of tobacco.
July 1
2:01 a.m.: An officer dispatched to Williams Street near Grant Street cited Travis J. Ross, 37, Williams Bay, on suspicion of unreasonable and imprudent speed, deviation from designated lane, reckless driving-endanger safety and hit and run-unattended vehicle.
June 30
3:15 p.m.: Officers investigating sign theft complaints from PNC Bank and the street department cited Ryan M. Tisa, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of theft-simple between $50-$200.
4:08 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 600 block of Sage Street arrested Jose Antonio Soto Serna, 28, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly conduct.
June 20
2:47 a.m.: An officer in the 700 block of Geneva Street referred recommended charges against Travis John Ross, 37, Williams Bay, on suspicion of possession of a schedule II narcotic drug.
June 19
5:31 p.m.: An officer in the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Jeffrey Aaron Neal, 30, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of felony bail jumping and felony retail theft.
