Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

Sept. 17

7:48 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Gerald J. Sabath, 63, Twin Lakes, on suspicion of operating while suspended and possession of THC.

Sept. 16

12:46 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.

12:33 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.

11:43 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 280 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Robert E. Tollstam, 56, Kansasville, on suspicion of operating under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and operating a motorcycle without a valid license.

Sept. 15

6:35 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Sage Street near Dodge Street cited Ryan P. Baird, 33, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating under the influence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

4:18 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard arrested Nakisha A. Tolon, 31, Elkhorn, on suspicion of retail theft and felony bail jumping.

Sept. 13