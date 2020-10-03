Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

Sept. 20
3:21 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Street near Romin Road cited Jessica N. Kupets, 24, Deerfield, on suspicion of exceeding speed zones by 25 or more mph.
Sept. 19
4:53 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on State Highway 50 near Snake Road cited Celia Carranza, 67, Clinton, on suspicion of exceeding speed zones by 25 or more mph.
2:38 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Cook Street cited Nathaniel E. Nelson, 35, Loves Park, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating without required lamps lighted.
2:29 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Omar Garcia, 22, Delavan, on suspicion of operating under the influence–first offense, operating left of center, and operating without required lamps lit.
2:03 a.m.: An officer on Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Jason M. Coleman, 44, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of adult permitting underage drinking.
Sept. 18
1:36 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street cited Bryan G. Sobotka, 49, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of a schedule II non-narcotic drug.
Sept. 17
7:48 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Gerald J. Sabath, 63, Twin Lakes, on suspicion of operating while suspended and possession of THC.
Sept. 16
12:46 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.
12:33 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.
11:43 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 280 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Robert E. Tollstam, 56, Kansasville, on suspicion of operating under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and operating a motorcycle without a valid license.
Sept. 15
6:35 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Sage Street near Dodge Street cited Ryan P. Baird, 33, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating under the influence.
4:18 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard arrested Nakisha A. Tolon, 31, Elkhorn, on suspicion of retail theft and felony bail jumping.
Sept. 13
6:55 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of LaGrange Drive cited Sharon C. Meister Jolly, 53, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of dog at-large and animal license required for animals over five months.
12:29 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Dodge Street cited Raynor W. Stehno, 19, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of vehicle operator failure to wear seat belt, and display unauthorized vehicle registration plate.
Sept. 11
11:39 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on State Highway 120 near Townline Road cited Derrik M. Miller, 37, Sheboygan, on suspicion of possession of THC.
4:40 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited David I. Collins, 25, Genoa City, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
Sept. 10
7 a.m.: An officer requested by building inspectors on Conant Street cited Wayne M. Rogers, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of blighted buildings and premises.
7 a.m.: An officer requested by building code enforcement cited Kathy A. Zeek, 58, West Chicago, Illinois, on suspicion of control of weeds and grasses-mowing required.
Sept. 9
11:19 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near Lake Geneva Boulevard cited Martin Soto Fonseca Jr., 20, Delavan, on suspicion of possession of THC.
6:53 p.m.: An officer in the 400 block of Interchange North cited Nicole K. Honse, 34, Elkhorn, on suspicion of operating under the influence.
5:20 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near Cass Street cited Graciela Avila Escobar, 44, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
Sept. 7
10:54 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Edwards Boulevard near Sheridan Springs Road cited Ivette Hernandez Morelos, 31, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
