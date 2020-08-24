Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

3:12 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 300 block of Peller Road cited Carlos M. Williams, 60, Chicago, on suspicion of retail theft–concealment of items.

7 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Wells Street cited David Lewis Harris, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of theft–simple.

1:37 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Edwards Boulevard cited Miranda F. Reiley, 20, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without valid license.

Aug. 5

10:49 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Jeffrey A. Neal, 30, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft.

9:56 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Teresa Anne Hall, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft.

Aug. 4

10:37 p.m.: An officer dispatched to Sage St near Walworth Street cited Samantha R. Koch, 29, Genoa City, on suspicion of operating under the influence, failure to keep vehicle under control and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.