Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

Aug. 9
10:53 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Dodge Street cited Braden Jacob O’Laughlin, 20, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC.
4:50 p.m.: An officer in the 100 block of Broad Street cited Marco A. Ortiz, 34, Des Plaines, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of THC.
3:50 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic accident in the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Timothy G. White, 33, Richmond, Illinois, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
12:55 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash in the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited James Ryan Erickson, 38, Walworth, on suspicion of failure to yield right of way, and cited Lucas A. Altmayer, 27, Grayslake, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while suspended and failure to notify police of an accident.
Aug. 8
1:51 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Broad Street cited Ralph N. Torrez, 54, Villa Park, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Aug. 7
7:52 p.m.: An officer near LaSalle Street and Clover Street arrested Lindsay Anne Appling, 36, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating under the influence-sixth offense and bail jumping.
3:12 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 300 block of Peller Road cited Carlos M. Williams, 60, Chicago, on suspicion of retail theft–concealment of items.
7 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Wells Street cited David Lewis Harris, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of theft–simple.
1:37 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Edwards Boulevard cited Miranda F. Reiley, 20, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without valid license.
Aug. 5
10:49 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Jeffrey A. Neal, 30, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft.
9:56 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Teresa Anne Hall, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft.
Aug. 4
10:37 p.m.: An officer dispatched to Sage St near Walworth Street cited Samantha R. Koch, 29, Genoa City, on suspicion of operating under the influence, failure to keep vehicle under control and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
6:23 p.m.: An officer in an alley between the 200 block of Cook Street and the 200 block of Broad Street cited Quintes M. Austin, 26, Milwaukee, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:40 p.m.: An officer on West Main Street near Country Club Drive cited EmmyLou M. Franco, 42, Lake in the Hills, Illinois, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
4:26 a.m.: An officer dispatched to Geneva Street near Broad Street cited Adam W. Andrews, 33, Foley, Alabama, on suspicion of operating under the influence.
Aug. 3
11:54 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 1100 block of Cemetery Road cited Aerian Gene Tomczewski, 25, Delavan, Alexis Joy Branden, 18, Burlington, and a 16-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 1
6:14 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Edwards Boulevard near Townline Road cited Ali A. Rahman, 23, Carpentersville, Illnois, on suspicion of exceeding speed zones for travelling 82 mph in a 45 mph zone.
July 31
8:27 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Geneva Street near Center Street cited Jonathon Stephen Payant, 18, Burlington, on suspicion of obstructed driver’s vision for rear window almost entirely covered with paint.
8:04 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near Townline Road cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
7:47 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near Townline Road cited Chantell Monique Delatorre, 19, Twin Lakes, on suspicion of failure to wear a seatbelt–operator.
7:05 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near Townline Road cited Vito V. Pavone, 37, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of failure to wear a seatbelt–operator.
6:54 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near Townline Road cited Davey James Shower, 26, Genoa City, on suspicion of failure to wear a seatbelt–operator.
July 29
12:54 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Bloomfield Road near State Highway 120 cited Andrew D. Bauman, 19, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while suspended and operating without a valid license.
July 28
10:39 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on State Highway 120 near State Highway 50 cited Andrea Sofia Hinostroza Julca, 22, Delavan, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
