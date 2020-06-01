Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

May 17
8:44 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street cited Megan T. Krage, 28, Woodstock, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of THC.
2:14 a.m.: Officers in the 600 block of Wells Street arrested Michael H. Fink, 52, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery.
1:49 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop at 1550 S. Lakeshore Drive cited Kyle W. Santiago, 20, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC and underage drinking-possession.
May 16
10:25 p.m.: An officer in the 700 block of West Main Street cited Zachary A. Steinberg, 32, McHenry, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct-public urination.
7:53 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Center Street near West Main Street cited Ulises Israel Navarro Arredondo, 29, Delavan, on suspicion of operating without valid license.
7:29 p.m.: Officers in the 100 block of Center Street cited Victoria M. Kwietniewski, 20, Libertyville, Illinois, on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public.
1:19 a.m.: An officer dispatched to Madison Street near George Street cited Jesse W. Case, 28, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of hit and run-unattended vehicle and operating under the influence.
May 15
4:47 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Maxwell Street cited Maria A. Merino, 53, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
4:03 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 1700 block of Conant Street cited Robert Kunecki, 47, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of animal-barking dogs and animal-license required.
2:17 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Williams Street near Ann Street cited Thomas D. Ostrowski, 38, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
May 13
7:10 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 1200 W. Main St. cited Charles J. Heise, 73, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of trespassing to land, animal-dogs/cats running at large and animal-removal of fecal matter.
May 12
11:14 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1100 block of Wells Street cited Revea Quinn Maclin, 25, Elkhorn, on suspicion of operating under the influence–first offense.
May 11
11:59 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Center Street near West Main Street cited Angela H. Lonigro, 18, Genoa City, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:40 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Edwards Boulevard near Park Drive cited Zachary S. Jellish, 29, Willow Springs, Illinois, on suspicion of exceeding speed zones by 25-29 mph.
2:02 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 300 block of Wells Street cited Corey M. Spek, 28, Silver Lake, on suspicion of resisting an officer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.