Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

May 17

8:44 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street cited Megan T. Krage, 28, Woodstock, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of THC.

2:14 a.m.: Officers in the 600 block of Wells Street arrested Michael H. Fink, 52, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery.

1:49 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop at 1550 S. Lakeshore Drive cited Kyle W. Santiago, 20, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC and underage drinking-possession.

May 16

10:25 p.m.: An officer in the 700 block of West Main Street cited Zachary A. Steinberg, 32, McHenry, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct-public urination.

7:53 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Center Street near West Main Street cited Ulises Israel Navarro Arredondo, 29, Delavan, on suspicion of operating without valid license.

7:29 p.m.: Officers in the 100 block of Center Street cited Victoria M. Kwietniewski, 20, Libertyville, Illinois, on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public.