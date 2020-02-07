Looking back on the snow sculptors — and what makes them tick

Even though they call themselves the “Three Amigos,” the Bovid brothers say working on snow sculptures is more like a family affair.
Kevin, Stan and Chris Bovid were members of one of 15 teams to participate in the 35th annual U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship — representing the state of Michigan.
The snow sculpting competition was held Jan. 29 through Feb. 2 at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva, and was one of the highlight events for the community’s 25th annual Winterfest Lake Geneva.
Teams qualify for the national competition by winning or placing in their state competition the previous year.
Chris Bovid said participating in the competition not only gives him an opportunity to be creative, but it allows him to spend quality time with his brothers.
“It’s a nice opportunity to spend time with one another that we don’t normally get at other family functions,” he said.
This was the first year the brother team participated in the national competition.
Nick Bovid said he enjoyed being part of the 25th anniversary of Winterfest.
“We’ve had a great time,” he said. “Everyone is so friendly and hospitable. People in town have been awesome.”
The Three Amigos created a sculpture entitled, “A Warm Embrace,” which depicted a knight fighting a dragon.
“He’s putting up a little bit of a fight,” Nick Bovid said of the knight, “but dragons always win.”
Another team, “The Snow Mafia” of Colorado, created a sculpture of a large birthday cake entitled “Happy Birthday. The Big 35,” honoring the 35th anniversary of the national sculpting competition.
Team member Steve Mercia said this was the seventh year — and fifth year in a row — that he participated in the event. Mercia said representing his state in the competition was quite an honor.
“This is the national stage,” he said. “This is the big time.”
Mercia said although creating a snow sculpture is a lot of work, the effort is worth it when crowds gather around to watch.
“This is a performing art,” he said. “It’s all about the spectators.”
Drake Perez, member of an Illinois team called “Band of Misfit Boys,” agreed that interacting with spectators is one of the more enjoyable aspects of competitions.
“We’re always happy to come out and sculpt something great for the people who come check it out,” Perez said. “I wish the weather was a little bit colder, but it’s a good time nonetheless.”
The Illinois team created a sculpture called, “Please Feed Bear,” which depicted a bear inside a circus cage.
Perez said this was his first year in nationals, but his teammates had participated before. Perez joined the “Misfits” about three years ago.
“They asked me if I wanted to join,” he said, “and it seemed like a great opportunity to have fun with these guys.”
Michael Dillon, a member of the “Windy City Snowmen,” another Illinois team, also made his first trek to the national competition.
The Windy City Snowmen created a sculpture entitled, “The Dance.”
Dillon said he enjoys working on snow sculptures, even though there can be unpredictable situations that occur during the process.
“You always have to invent solutions based on the condition of the block and the time constraints and the weather,” he said. “You have to work when its’s cold and cover it when it’s warm.”
Dillon said he also appreciates interacting with the other teams.
“All the groups get along,” he said. “There’s a lot of camaraderie. Even though it’s a competition, it doesn’t feel like one.”