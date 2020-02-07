Looking back on the snow sculptors — and what makes them tick

Even though they call themselves the “Three Amigos,” the Bovid brothers say working on snow sculptures is more like a family affair.

Kevin, Stan and Chris Bovid were members of one of 15 teams to participate in the 35th annual U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship — representing the state of Michigan.

The snow sculpting competition was held Jan. 29 through Feb. 2 at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva, and was one of the highlight events for the community’s 25th annual Winterfest Lake Geneva.

Teams qualify for the national competition by winning or placing in their state competition the previous year.

Chris Bovid said participating in the competition not only gives him an opportunity to be creative, but it allows him to spend quality time with his brothers.

“It’s a nice opportunity to spend time with one another that we don’t normally get at other family functions,” he said.

This was the first year the brother team participated in the national competition.

Nick Bovid said he enjoyed being part of the 25th anniversary of Winterfest.