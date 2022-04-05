Looking for a job? Walworth County Job Fair set for April 13

A Walworth County Job Fair is coming to Lake Geneva, scheduled for Wednesday, April 13, at the Ridge Hotel.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is sponsored by the Lake Geneva Regional News.

“We have held these for several years in Kenosha and Racine with great success,” said Kelly Wells, marketing and event manager for the Wisconn Valley Media Group, which includes the Regional News.

“With all the employers who are looking for employees we have expanded to the Walworth County area to help out over there too.”

Wells expects over 30 employers to be in attendance for the job fair looking for potential employees interested in full-time, part-time and seasonal work.

“It will be a big mix of everybody from manufacturing jobs to hospitality and nursing,” she said.

People attending the job fair looking for work should dress professionally and bring several copies of their resume, Wells said.

“We always like to tell people that employers are there to talk,” Wells said. “They want to talk, they want to ask questions and they want to tell you about their positions and their company.”

She said anyone who is looking for work is more than welcome to stop by and it’s not necessarily imperative that everyone needs to know what they’re looking for when they walk in.

“That’s great if you know what you’re looking for, but if not, you can ask questions about that too,” Wells said. “If you’re looking for specifically for manufacturing you can walk around and find people who have those specific jobs. It’s good for both.”

The employee shortage, especially with the summer months coming up, was one of the main reasons that Wells believes this is a perfect time and perfect place to have the job fair.

“We’re trying to make a simple one stop shop, if you will, to where the employees looking for jobs can come to them and don’t have to necessarily seek these people out,” she said. “We’re putting a various number of options in front of the potential employees for all sorts of positions. If you know what you’re looking for you can find it and if you don’t there’s tons of options.”

The job fair is free to the public.

There is also an upcoming Rock County Job Fair on Wednesday, April 27 from 1-5 p.m. at the Janesville Conference Center, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville.

