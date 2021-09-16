Looking for a new job? Walworth County Job Fair is Sept. 22

WALWORTH COUNTY - A free job fair is planned for Wednesday, September 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St, in Delavan.
Over 30 employers from Walworth County and Southeastern Wisconsin will be on-site recruiting for a vast array of opening positions including: manufacturing, nursing, hospitality, finance, delivery drivers, and much more.
Job seekers can pre-register at go.lakegenevanews.net/falljobfair. Upload your resume and contact details to allow employers to easily access your information. Pre-registered job seekers will also be entered to win a $25 gift card.
Employers Include:
- Allied Plastics
- Applied Material Solutions, Inc.
- BrightStar
- Domino's Pizza
- Grand Geneva Resort & Spa/Timber Ridge Lodge Waterpark
- Halpin Staffing Services
- Hawk's View Golf Club
- Kwik Trip, Inc
- Lake Lawn Resort
- Lakeview Specialty Hospital and Rehab
- Lavelle Industries
- MaxUS Operations
- Palmer Hamilton
- Paloma Resort Properties
- Prop Shaft Supply
- Protect-all, Inc
- QPS Employment Group
- Rehrig Pacific Co
- Royal Basket Trucks
- Schneider
- Society's Assets
- Starbucks Coffee Co.
- Superior Air-Ground Ambulance
- The Abbey Resort
- The DeLong Co., Inc.
- Walworth County
- Wisconsin Construction Laborers
- Wisconsin Department of Corrections
- Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove
For a list of open positions for each employer, visit go.lakegenevanews.net/falljobfair
The Fall 2021 Walworth County Job Fair is hosted by the Lake Geneva Regional News, Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, and Equus Workforce Solutions.