Looking for a new job? Walworth County Job Fair is Sept. 22

WALWORTH COUNTY - A free job fair is planned for Wednesday, September 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St, in Delavan. 

Over 30 employers from Walworth County and Southeastern Wisconsin will be on-site recruiting for a vast array of opening positions including: manufacturing, nursing, hospitality, finance, delivery drivers, and much more.

Job seekers can pre-register at go.lakegenevanews.net/falljobfair.  Upload your resume and contact details to allow employers to easily access your information.  Pre-registered job seekers will also be entered to win a $25 gift card.

Employers Include:

  • Allied Plastics
  • Applied Material Solutions, Inc.
  • BrightStar
  • Domino's Pizza
  • Grand Geneva Resort & Spa/Timber Ridge Lodge Waterpark
  • Halpin Staffing Services
  • Hawk's View Golf Club
  • Kwik Trip, Inc
  • Lake Lawn Resort
  • Lakeview Specialty Hospital and Rehab
  • Lavelle Industries
  • MaxUS Operations
  • Palmer Hamilton
  • Paloma Resort Properties
  • Prop Shaft Supply
  • Protect-all, Inc
  • QPS Employment Group
  • Rehrig Pacific Co
  • Royal Basket Trucks
  • Schneider
  • Society's Assets
  • Starbucks Coffee Co.
  • Superior Air-Ground Ambulance
  • The Abbey Resort
  • The DeLong Co., Inc.
  • Walworth County
  • Wisconsin Construction Laborers
  • Wisconsin Department of Corrections
  • Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove

For a list of open positions for each employer, visit go.lakegenevanews.net/falljobfair

The Fall 2021 Walworth County Job Fair is hosted by the Lake Geneva Regional News, Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, and Equus Workforce Solutions.

