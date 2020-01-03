Lost nursing home keys cost taxpayers plenty

Peek said the keys are passed every day from one shift administrator to another.

“That’s what was so unusual,” he said. “We do it all the time.”

Peek would not identify the employee responsible, but said the employee would not face any disciplinary action.

“There was nobody at fault,” he said.

Aldred said the lost keys would have given someone access to “any area of the building.” She said the mishap was reported immediately, allowing officials to take steps to ensure there was no security breach.

Employees all have swipe-access keys to enter Lakeland, and more locks were converted to swipe-access so that any needed future changes can be accomplished electronically without added trouble or expense, Aldred said.

Referring to the $17,000 cost, she said, “You want to make sure you do it right.”

Aldred would not discuss decisions regarding employee disciplinary action resulting from the incident.

Grant said he remains confident in Lakeland management, although he thinks the employee responsible for the lost keys should receive some sort of punishment.