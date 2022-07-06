Lots of teacher turnover statewide; Williams Bay fills middle-high school principal position and more

A number of new faces will greet Williams Bay School District students when they return to school this fall, part of a large-scale turnover happening at schools around the state.

The Williams Bay Board of Education on June 27 approved a number of district personnel transactions, including the resignation of middle school-high school principal Brent Mansky and the hiring of Lake Geneva resident Emily Soley-Johnson as his replacement.

Williams Bay resident Mansky, a veteran 19-year Wisconsin public educator, served as principal at Williams Bay High School-Middle School for the past two years after a 15-year tenure teaching social studies at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake. Beginning in July, Mansky will join the Whitewater Unified School District, where he will serve as principal of 570-student Whitewater High School, succeeding Michael Lovenberg.

Williams Bay district administrator Dr. William White said “unanimous choice” Soley-Johnson went through an “extensive interview process” with a 14-member committee that included Board of Education president Jack Lothian, at-large school board member Mark Schneider, parents, teachers and support staff. A separate group of 17 students also interviewed Soley-Johnson.

“We got nothing but great reviews from the people we did reference checks with,” White said. “According to those people we made a great hire.”

Said school board president Jack Lothian to Soley-Johnson, “We’re very happy to have you on our team. You were outstanding in the interview and I’m sure you’re going to do an outstanding job.”

A native of Two Harbors, Minn., north of Duluth, Soley-Johnson moved to Lake Geneva in 2005.

Soley-Johnson comes to Williams Bay Middle School-High School as a veteran Wisconsin educator, logging 13 years as a Badger High School mathematics teacher before a five-year tenure as a math instructional coach at Wilmot High School in Kenosha County, where she’s served the past year as associate principal.

A “big outdoor enthusiast,” cyclist and triathlete, Soley-Johnson’s first day at Williams Bay will be July 1.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know everybody,” she said. “I’m really excited. From everything that I heard in the interview process, the kids are wanting to get more involved and have a voice in their education and staff are looking to be heard. From my background in curriculum and instruction, I want us to work together. It takes a team, right? It takes a village. I have a lot of enthusiasm for education, so I’m looking forward to sharing that.”

Other personnel transactions approved by the school board on June 27 included:

The resignations of Abby Landgraf and Lauren Tetzke as middle school-high school dance and cheer coaches; Shane Cullian as high school science teacher and varsity boys basketball coach; Brent Mansky as middle school-high school principal;and Jonathan Tomaszewski as high school social studies teacher.

The appointments of Solen-Johnson; Emily Thorson as elementary music teacher; Caryn Pearson as a third grade teacher on a one-year contract; 23-year Whitnall School District veteran Steven Kujawa as high school social studies teacher; and Jessica Soskich as high school science teacher.

Recent personnel transactions have also included the following:

May 23—Resignation of elementary teacher Kerry Hertel, and the appointment of elementary special education aide Michelle “Micky” Olszewski and middle school social studies teacher Amanda Sabourin.

June 11—Resignations of elementary special education aide Elise Groover, elementary music teacher Katie Campbell and middle school volleyball coach Bill Nevoraski, and the appointment of middle school science teacher Beth Tadlock.

White told the board that the Williams Bay School District is not alone in its higher-than-average personnel turnover, noting the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network (WECAN), started in 2001 to help educators search for teaching jobs across Wisconsin and streamline applicant review, selection and recruitment processes, is currently listing “well over 700 vacant positions in Wisconsin right now.”

“This has been a very emotional spring with a lot of staff leaving...,” White said. “I think our position is indicative of the employment climate that is out there in the world, not just in education but in all sections of industry and business ... Basically what’s happening is people are leaving for all kinds of reasons and we, as administrators, are recruiting the heck out of them and trying to get people to leave districts to come to our district and they’re doing the same to our people. The salaries are jumping quickly, so it’s a crazy, crazy, crazy time. I will compare it, basically, to musical chairs. It’s gonna be who gets left without a chair at the time of the season, so it’s gonna be a really difficult summer. We’re hoping that we don’t lose any more staff, as we are now fully staffed again. We’re praying we don’t have any more departures, but again we know that districts are going through the staff directories of other districts and calling their people. They’re trying all kinds of different avenues. I know, in talking with the other superintendents, that they have vacant positions they’re not sure they will be able to fill...”