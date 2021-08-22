Lots of weeds in Lake Geneva lagoon; city asking volunteers to help with removal

“They can get in there with rakes and pitchforks on the shoreline, then public works can take it away,” he said.

Russell said potential volunteers could include people who need to complete community service hours.

“You just need somebody to supervise,” he said.

Another option includes hiring a person or a company to clean the lagoon and have the cost shared among the city and local boat rental companies.

“Whether they’re on a barge or boat or walking with waders on, hire them as a city employee or hire a service firm on the outside to come and do it,” Russell said. “If we hire somebody, then I think everyone has to share in the cost.”

A third option that was presented includes establishing an “adopt a lagoon” program, in which members of an organization or business volunteer to clean the lagoon.

“You can get some organization that wants to come out once in awhile and clean it,” Russell said. “I’m sure Elmers (Boat Rentals) would be happy to adopt a lagoon.”

Russell said the city also could hire someone to dredge the lagoon, but that would cost about $2,000 and the city would have to obtain a permit from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.