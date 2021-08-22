Lots of weeds in Lake Geneva lagoon; city asking volunteers to help with removal

Lake Geneva officials are looking for volunteers to help remove weeds from the city’s boat pier lagoon, although other ideas like dredging are also being considered.
Harbormaster Steve Russell said the lagoon, located near the 100 block of Wrigley Drive, has experienced a large amount of weeds this summer.
Russell said possible reasons for the growing number of weeds could be because of the low amount of rain this summer, recent high temperatures or low boat usage in the city’s lagoon.
“I don’t see a lot of boats moving in and out of the slips,” Russell said. “There have been empty slips in there the entire season, so you’re not getting the traffic coming through to move the water. We had big problems in the beginning of the year with slips one through six having a lot of sediment in them.”
Russell said a representative from Geneva Lake Level Corporation currently cleans the lagoon once a week, but that person is not expected to return after this summer.
“So now we’re going to get into the issue of how to deal with the weeds in there,” he said.
Russell presented several options for removing the weeds during the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting, Aug. 10. He said one option is to obtain volunteers.
“They can get in there with rakes and pitchforks on the shoreline, then public works can take it away,” he said.
Russell said potential volunteers could include people who need to complete community service hours.
“You just need somebody to supervise,” he said.
Another option includes hiring a person or a company to clean the lagoon and have the cost shared among the city and local boat rental companies.
“Whether they’re on a barge or boat or walking with waders on, hire them as a city employee or hire a service firm on the outside to come and do it,” Russell said. “If we hire somebody, then I think everyone has to share in the cost.”
A third option that was presented includes establishing an “adopt a lagoon” program, in which members of an organization or business volunteer to clean the lagoon.
“You can get some organization that wants to come out once in awhile and clean it,” Russell said. “I’m sure Elmers (Boat Rentals) would be happy to adopt a lagoon.”
Russell said the city also could hire someone to dredge the lagoon, but that would cost about $2,000 and the city would have to obtain a permit from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“If you want to dredge it, you’re going to have to get DNR permitting for it,” Russell said. “But in two weeks, it will probably look like what it does right now, so I don’t know if I would spend $2,000 for it.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said, according to past city council meeting minutes, the last time the lagoon was dredged was in 2013.
“So it’s been a few years, and that would require a DNR permit,” Fesenmaier said.
Russell said he plans to meet with City Administrator Dave Nord, Public Works Director Tom Earle and Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder in the near future to discuss the weed removal issue further.
“We will start with a meeting and figure out a solution,” he said.
Fesenmaier said several years ago Earle proposed purchasing a conveyor system to pull out the weeds, but the company the public works department was going to purchase the machine from has since gone out of business.
“So they would have to do some more searching,” Fesenmaier said. “So if you could add that to the conversation, it could be an alternative, too.”