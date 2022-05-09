Lower speed limit proposed for entering Lake Geneva from Lake Como area

Motorists traveling on Elkhorn Road from the Lake Como area toward Lake Geneva may soon have to slow down before they reach the city’s limits.

City officials are considering reducing the speed limit on Elkhorn Road, from County Highway H to Cemetery Road north of Lake Geneva’s city limits, from 35 mph to 25 mph.

Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved the proposed speed limit change, April 25. The full city council still has to approve the speed limit change before it goes into effect.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said representatives from the Lake Geneva Police Department and Town of Geneva Police Department have requested the speed limit change because of traffic concerns in that area.

“It’s a very dangerous intersection,” Earle said. “They are having issues with speeding and near misses, and they’ve had some citizen complaints. So they, along with the township, would like to reduce the speed limit coming from the Town of Geneva.”

Earle said the speed limit on Elkhorn Road is 25 mph once motorists arrive at Cemetery Road, but the police departments would like the 25-mile-hour speed limit to go into effect before Cemetery Road.

“The speed limit does not come down to 25 mph until you get to Cemetery Road,” Earle said. “They want to lower it down to a quarter of a mile before that 25 mile-per-hour speed limit.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said if the speed limit change is approved, it would go into effect once motorists see the 25 mile-per-hour speed limit signs.

“When you reach a speed limit sign, you need to be doing that speed limit,” Fesenmaier said. “The speed limits have to match on either side of the road. You don’t get to pass the 25 mile-per-hour speed limit sign and hope you’re doing 25 mph by Grant Street if it’s 25 mph at Cemetery Road.”

Earle said part of the reason for reducing the speed limit in that area is to encourage people to drive 25 mph before they reach Cemetery Road.

“Usually, people don’t slow down when they see that first sign,” Earle said. “It takes a sign or two, so they’re hoping people slow down prior.”

