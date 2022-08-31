Lt. Edward Gritzner named new police chief for the Lake Geneva Police Department

A longtime member of the Lake Geneva Police Department soon will be heading up the organization.

Members of the Lake Geneva Police and Fire Commission selected Lt. Edward Gritzner as the department's new police chief during a special closed session meeting, Aug. 30.

Gritzner will replace current Police Chief Michael Rasmussen who is set to retire after a 31-year career in law enforcement. Rasmussen announced his retirement earlier this year.

Gritzner will begin his position as police chief after compensation and benefits are negotiated between him and city officials and when Rasmussen's last day on the job is determined.

"All the benefits and all that has to be worked out between us and the (city council's) finance committee," Spyro Condos, member of the police and fire commission, said.

Gritzner has worked for the Lake Geneva Police Department since 2005 and currently serves as the department's administrative lieutenant.

Before joining the Lake Geneva Police Department, Gritzner worked as a police officer for the Town of Linn Police Department from 2000 to 2005 and from the Village of Williams Bay Police Department from 1999 to 2000.

Gritzner received his associate's degree in criminal justice from Gateway Technical College in May 1999, bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Upper Iowa University in October 2007 and Wisconsin public manager certificate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in December 2015.

He is a member of the Sons of American Legion, Squadron 24; Kisses from Keegan & Friends Foundation; and Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 19.

Rasmussen began working for the Lake Geneva Police Department as a part-time dispatcher in May 1991. He was promoted as a reserve officer in July 1991, full-time officer in July 1995, detective in February 1997, lieutenant in July 2005, assistant chief in July 2007 and police chief in February 2008.

His family has a long history in law enforcement.

His father, also named Edward Gritzner, who died in May, worked for the City of Lake Geneva Police Department from 1978 to 1981. He also worked for the Boulder Junction Police Department and later was the Chief of Police in the Town of Geneva.