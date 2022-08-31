Lt. Edward Gritzner named new police chief for the Lake Geneva Police Department

Gritzner has worked for the Lake Geneva Police Department since 2005 and currently serves as the department's administrative lieutenant.
Before joining the Lake Geneva Police Department, Gritzner worked as a police officer for the Town of Linn Police Department from 2000 to 2005 and from the Village of Williams Bay Police Department from 1999 to 2000.
Gritzner received his associate's degree in criminal justice from Gateway Technical College in May 1999, bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Upper Iowa University in October 2007 and Wisconsin public manager certificate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in December 2015.
He is a member of the Sons of American Legion, Squadron 24; Kisses from Keegan & Friends Foundation; and Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 19.
Rasmussen began working for the Lake Geneva Police Department as a part-time dispatcher in May 1991. He was promoted as a reserve officer in July 1991, full-time officer in July 1995, detective in February 1997, lieutenant in July 2005, assistant chief in July 2007 and police chief in February 2008.
His family has a long history in law enforcement.
His father, also named Edward Gritzner, who died in May, worked for the City of Lake Geneva Police Department from 1978 to 1981. He also worked for the Boulder Junction Police Department and later was the Chief of Police in the Town of Geneva.
