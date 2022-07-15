Lyon's Northwind Perennial Farm marks 30th anniversary just outside Lake Geneva

After 30 years of growth, Northwind Perennial Farm is marking its anniversary this week with a full slate of celebratory activities.

Back in 1991, a trio of friends and business partners — Steve Coster, Roy Diblik and Colleen Garrigan — took a leap of entrepreneurial faith, moving north from the St. Charles-Sycamore, Ill. area to set up a perennial farm on a rural farmstead in the Town of Lyons, between Lake Geneva and Burlington.

Coster, Garrigan’s husband, passed in August 2019.

“It was that challenge of taking a risk and trying something,” Diblik said of the inspiration to start Northwind.

Garrigan and Diblik worked together at a nursery in St. Charles and Coster worked at another area nursery.

“We were all very good friends and there came a point we decided that we would perhaps like to start a business and we wanted to move to Wisconsin,” Garrigan recalled. “We started to look around and this was the first place we came upon. We were able to make it happen.”

After three decades of continued growth, Northwind Perennial Farm in now marking its 30th anniversary with a special week-long celebration.

“We’re very unique,” Garrigan said. “We’re not your typical garden center.”

Raising 65,000 perennials a year, selected to thrive in the local climate, Northwind Perennials’ operations also include a variety of special gift items and local art in the circa-1906 barn and a variety of winding landscaped paths and shady nooks that showcase Northwinds’ unique “heart and emotions” garden design philosophy.

“Where else do you find any place like this?” Diblik said. “There’s no other place you can go like this anywhere. You just don’t go from town to town and find a place like this. Colleen, Steve and myself did this because we love what we do. This is love. This isn’t how can we make money. This is how can we love something and how can we earn a living doing it. When we worked for other people we couldn’t always do what we loved, so we decided to go somewhere and create something that we could share together and share all our skills and build our skills, see what our future is asking us to be and follow that path.”

Since 2004, Northwind had been in charge of municipal care stewardship for the Village of Fontana.

Anniversary celebration

To mark its 30th anniversary, Northwind Perennial Farm is hosting a special week-long customer appreciation anniversary celebration, July 11-17.

“We started small and it’s evolved from there over the past 30 years,” Diblik said. “We’re appreciative of our customer’s support. We’ve made so many friends around The Lake. Thirty years goes by in a heartbeat.”

There will be food and cocktail trucks, music, plant deals and special access to areas of Northwind never seen before. For a complete schedule of this week’s special anniversary events, visit www.northwindperennialfarm.com.

“We’re very appreciative to this whole area for supporting us,” Garrigan said.

Learn more

Northwind Perennial Farm is located at 7047 Hospital Rd. in the Town of Lyons, between Lake Geneva and Burlington.

Hours are Sunday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.

For more information, call 262-248-8229, visit www.northwindperennialfarm.com or follow on Facebook@NorthwindPerennialFarm.