Magpies hosting Seltzer Fest July 31; Lake Geneva seltzer walk proposed for September

Magpies Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva, is set to host Seltzer Fest from noon to 4 p.m., July 31.

The event is set to feature samples of hard seltzers, DJ and food. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.

And another hard seltzer-related event is being considered for the fall.

Beth Tumas, owner of The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., and Anthony Silvestri, co-owner of Magpies Den & Pen, announced plans for a proposed hard seltzer walk, possibly to be held Sept. 11, during the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board meeting, July 13.

The hard seltzer walk would include participating businesses offering samples of hard seltzer. The event would be similar to the Business Improvement District’s Wine Walk, which is held in May.

“It’s the same idea as the Wine Walk, but it will be seltzer this time,” Tumas said.

Silvestri said the event also could include a bags tournament at Magpies Den & Pen. He said proceeds from the hard seltzer walk could be donated to the Walworth County Alzheimer’s Association.

“I have talked with the Alzheimer’s Association, and they are in support of this event,” he said.

Silvestri said hard seltzer walks are held in other surrounding communities, and he feels such an event would be popular in Lake Geneva.

“There’s a lot of them,” Silvestri said. “It could be a lot of fun.”

Tumas, who is a Business Improvement District Board member, asked the Business Improvement District if they would be willing to help promote or support the event.

“We can do it on our own, but we would like the support of the BID or do it in conduction with the BID,” Tumas said.

Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, said the Business Improvement District would not be able to support the event financially, because the group already has its events scheduled and budgeted for this year.

“If you want us to pay for all the seltzer, there’s no money,” Anagnos said. “It’s late in the game here, maybe next year.”

Silvestri said they would pay for the event, but they would like the Business Improvement District to help promote it.

“We’ll front the cost for the seltzer. I’m not worried about that,” Silvestri said. “It’s just promoting it.”

Terry Remke, Business Improvement District Board member, said the Business Improvement District could help promote the event this year and help conduct it in the future.

“We will help support them anyway we can,” Remke said. “Then in the future, we can get it on our schedule and do it.”