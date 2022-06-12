Mailboat jumper tryouts to be held June 14

Wisconsin teens are jumping their way into one of the coolest summer jobs in Lake Geneva.
On Tuesday, June 14, the Lake Geneva Cruise Line will hold their annual tryout to choose this year’s mail delivery jumpers aboard the U.S. Mailboat Walworth with help from Wisconsin Department of Tourism secretary-designee Ann Sayers who will serve as a judge.
There are only a handful of places in the country where mail is still delivered by boat. This year marks the 106th year that U.S. Mail has been delivered by boat on Lake Geneva.
High school and college-aged applicants will compete for the four mailboat jumper jobs by hopping from the U.S. Mailboat Walworth to piers on Lake Geneva delivering the daily mail to mailboxes and then back on the boat with any outgoing mail before it pulls away, and the boat never stops.
Interested applicants are Lake Geneva Cruise Line employees with at least one year work experience with the company.
During tryouts, potential jumpers test their athletic abilities, often ending up in the lake when they don’t get the timing just right. Mailboat jumpers also act as tour guides during the Mailboat Tour, so those trying out are also asked to narrate a portion of the historical guided tour for judges to evaluate their speaking and tour guide skills.
Passengers on Lake Geneva Cruise Line’s U.S. Mailboat Tour go along for the ride as jumpers make the rounds. Mailboat tours open for the season to the public on Friday, June 15, beginning at 10 a.m. and run daily through Sept. 15.
Advance reservations are recommended and may be made by visiting www.cruiselakegeneva.com.
