Major Highway 50 road repair to start in July 5, last until fall

Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are set to host an informational meeting regarding the Highway 50 resurfacing project 5 p.m., June 28 at the Lake Geneva City Hall, 626 Geneva St.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation will discuss the details of the project and answer questions that residents may have.

The work will be conducted on Highway 50, from Geneva National Avenue to Forest Street, near Lake Geneva.

The project is scheduled to begin July 5 and will include roadway resurfacing, culvert repair near Theatre Road and new guardrail installation.

During the project, there will be single lane closures along Highway 50. Side road and driveway access will remain open, and there will be a temporary road closure of County Road P required for resurfacing.

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $6 million contract to resurface Highway 50.

The project is scheduled to be completed by late fall.