Majority of Lake Geneva school district students plan to return to in-classroom learning

The majority of students in the Lake Geneva districts plan to return to in-classroom learning during the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent James Gottinger announced during the Aug. 25 Lake Joint No. 1 Elementary School Board meeting that about 80 percent of students in both the elementary district, which includes Lake Geneva Middle School, and the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District, have enrolled in in-classroom learning.
The other 20 percent of students in both districts have opted for virtual learning or a blended approach, which includes a combination of in-classroom learning and virtual instruction.
The blended learning option only is available to Lake Geneva Middle School students and Badger High School students.
Gottinger said about 1,600 students in the elementary district opted for in-classroom instruction, while about 400 enrolled in virtual learning.
About 1,000 students in the high school district selected in-person learning, and about 250 students enrolled in virtual learning.
The first day of school was set to begin Sept. 1.
Students who have opted for in-classroom instruction will attend school Monday through Friday.
Lake Geneva Middle School and Badger High School students who have enrolled in virtual learning will follow the same classroom schedule as they would if they had selected in-classroom instruction.
Elementary students who are participating in virtual learning will work with an assigned teacher online using their Chromebook. Each teacher will instruct a group of students of the same grade level.
Gottinger said he is pleased with the number of students who have enrolled in in-person learning, and the number of students who have enrolled in virtual learning will allow the districts to maintain proper classroom sizes for social distancing.
“We like to have people in our classrooms,” Gottinger said. “We’ll keep our class sizes down where that social distancing can be better accomplished.”
Gottinger said students who change their mind about which learning option they prefer can contact the district office, and they will be enrolled in their new option within a couple of days.
“We expedite the process as quick as possible,” Gottinger said. “I would imagine within two days. I can’t imagine that it would take longer than that.”
Jan Eckola, director of curriculum and instruction, said several teachers have been trained to conduct virtual classrooms during the past few weeks.
Dan Schmidt, director of technology, said he conducted a training session Aug. 25 at Central-Denison Elementary to help teachers learn how to use Google Classroom.
“It was a little comforting to them, plus they had many questions,” Schmidt said. “Some couldn’t get into Google Classroom, so we covered those hurdles. We had a lot of positive progress with the teachers.”
Schmidt said in-classroom elementary school teachers are being encouraged to train pre-kindergartner students how use a Chromebook in case the district is required to go all-virtual learning because of the coronavirus.
“The question came up, ‘Should we wait until they have to stay home again?,’” Schmidt said. “The answer is, ‘No. You should do it now while you have the kid in the classroom with you.”
Students 5 years and older who select in-classroom learning will be required to wear a face mask when they are indoors or in an enclosed area. Children who are between the ages of 2 and 4 will be encouraged to wear a face mask when social distancing is not possible.
Classroom desks will be spaced 6 feet apart to allow for social distancing.
Holly Eckola, director of marketing and communications, said only essential visitors will be allowed on school campuses, and no outside visitors will allowed in classrooms or cafeterias,
“All efforts will be made to keep visitors to a minimum,” she said.
Eckola said most staff meetings with parents will be held virtually, unless an in-person meeting is needed.
“Parents meeting on-site with school staff must follow social-distancing guidelines and must wear face coverings,” Holly Eckola said.
