Majority of Lake Geneva school district students plan to return to in-classroom learning

“It was a little comforting to them, plus they had many questions,” Schmidt said. “Some couldn’t get into Google Classroom, so we covered those hurdles. We had a lot of positive progress with the teachers.”

Schmidt said in-classroom elementary school teachers are being encouraged to train pre-kindergartner students how use a Chromebook in case the district is required to go all-virtual learning because of the coronavirus.

“The question came up, ‘Should we wait until they have to stay home again?,’” Schmidt said. “The answer is, ‘No. You should do it now while you have the kid in the classroom with you.”

Students 5 years and older who select in-classroom learning will be required to wear a face mask when they are indoors or in an enclosed area. Children who are between the ages of 2 and 4 will be encouraged to wear a face mask when social distancing is not possible.

Classroom desks will be spaced 6 feet apart to allow for social distancing.

Holly Eckola, director of marketing and communications, said only essential visitors will be allowed on school campuses, and no outside visitors will allowed in classrooms or cafeterias,

“All efforts will be made to keep visitors to a minimum,” she said.