Man gets foot stuck in Pell Lake ice hole; Keep an eye out for unmanned holes
LAKE GENEVA — Rescue crews responded to Pell Lake on Sunday afternoon for a man who got his foot stuck in a hole in the ice.

He was transported to the hospital and his condition was not immediately available. Posts on the Walworth County Scanner Facebook page indicated he was going OK, but family could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire Chief Fred Schalow said he didn’t know all the circumstances of the situation.

But he warned that any time people are on the ice they should be aware of possible unmarked holes, especially after snow where holes in the lake may not be able to be seen.

