Man living above Spoondoggers in Pell Lake reportedly broke in, took $5,000 from bar

GENOA CITY — A man living above Spoondoggers Bar on Pell Lake allegedly broke into the business and stole $5,050 and is now facing felony charges for the burglary.

Richard Shultz, 50, of Genoa City, could face six years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted on the charges

According to a criminal complaint, a Bloomfield police officer was dispatched to the bar after receiving a report of a burglary on March 8 at the N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive location in the Village of Bloomfield.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officer made contact with the owner of Spoondoggers as well as an employee of a coffee shop adjoining the bar.

The bar owner showed the officer open cash registers in the bar and coffee shop, which had been emptied aside from some loose change. A metal cash box had also been emptied.

The owner also noted that a window of the bar was open when she arrived

Surveillance footage reviewed by the officer showed a male subject carrying a bag slide open a picture window of the bar around 3:47 a.m. and climb through it.

Once inside the man emptied the content of the cash registers and cash box into the bag he carried then exited through the same window he entered through.