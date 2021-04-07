 Skip to main content
Man living above Spoondoggers in Pell Lake reportedly broke in, took $5,000 from bar
Man living above Spoondoggers in Pell Lake reportedly broke in, took $5,000 from bar

GENOA CITY — A man living above Spoondoggers Bar on Pell Lake allegedly broke into the business and stole $5,050 and is now facing felony charges for the burglary.

Richard Shultz, 50, of Genoa City, could face six years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted on the charges

According to a criminal complaint, a Bloomfield police officer was dispatched to the bar after receiving a report of a burglary on March 8 at the N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive location in the Village of Bloomfield.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officer made contact with the owner of Spoondoggers as well as an employee of a coffee shop adjoining the bar.

The bar owner showed the officer open cash registers in the bar and coffee shop, which had been emptied aside from some loose change. A metal cash box had also been emptied.

The owner also noted that a window of the bar was open when she arrived

Surveillance footage reviewed by the officer showed a male subject carrying a bag slide open a picture window of the bar around 3:47 a.m. and climb through it.

Once inside the man emptied the content of the cash registers and cash box into the bag he carried then exited through the same window he entered through.

During the police investigation, the bar owner told the responding officer that Richard Shultz, a tenant residing above the bar, had recently stated that it would be easy for him to burglarize “this place” because he knew where all the money is kept.

An investigator into the burglary spoke with a witness who stated she had had seen Shultz arrive at his apartment around 4 a.m. after waking to barking dogs. The witness watched the surveillance video of the burglary and said Shultz was wearing the same clothing as the man taped burglarizing the bar the same night as the incident.

The witness stated Shultz had told her previously he could “rob the bar in five minutes” because he knew where all the money was located.

The coffee shop worker told investigators she noticed one morning her cash register was in disarray, and that Shultz had told her he had been in the drawer when he was told of the inconsistency. The criminal complaint states Shultz had also told the employee he had also been in the cash register before without permission.

A coworker of Shultz also said he had recently received a message from Shultz stating he was upset about his finances, couldn’t pay his bills and that he would have to rob somebody.

Richard Schultz

Schultz 

