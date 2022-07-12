 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pulled from Whitewater Lake Monday has died

A man who was pulled out of Whitewater Lake on Monday afternoon has died, the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed.

A boater found the man in the lake on Monday, July 11. The boater pulled him out and CPR was started, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as Timothy M. Glander, 72, of the Whitewater Lake area, was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville, where he was pronounced dead, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Captain Robert Hall of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation. It was not immediately known what led to the man being found in the water, Hall said. It is not known if he died from drowning or an unrelated medical incident.

