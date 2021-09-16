Man reportedly had inappropriate contact with kids at Lake Geneva YMCA in 2017, 2018 now faces child porn charges

A Lake Geneva man who has been charged with possession of child pornography reportedly was involved in inappropriate behavior with children at the Lake Geneva YMCA in the past.

Toribio Matthew Hernandez, 24, of Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

The criminal complaint states that on May 2, 2018 officers from the Lake Geneva Police Department took a complaint from the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA indicating that two male children reported to YMCA staff that Hernandez had made inappropriate sexual comments to them in late 2017 and early 2018.

According to the complaint, a detective from the police department observed a forensic interview with one of the children in which the child allegedly reported that Hernandez asked him to pull down his pants in front of him, then Hernandez showed him "bad videos" that were "creepy."

The child allegedly reported that one of the videos included a naked man and woman.

Hernandez's YMCA membership was terminated after the incident was reported, according to the criminal complaint.

Michael Kramp, executive director of the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, said his staff responded immediately after learning about the alleged incidents.