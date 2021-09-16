Man reportedly had inappropriate contact with kids at Lake Geneva YMCA in 2017, 2018 now faces child porn charges

A Lake Geneva man who has been charged with possession of child pornography reportedly was involved in inappropriate behavior with children at the Lake Geneva YMCA in the past.
Toribio Matthew Hernandez, 24, of Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.
The criminal complaint states that on May 2, 2018 officers from the Lake Geneva Police Department took a complaint from the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA indicating that two male children reported to YMCA staff that Hernandez had made inappropriate sexual comments to them in late 2017 and early 2018.
According to the complaint, a detective from the police department observed a forensic interview with one of the children in which the child allegedly reported that Hernandez asked him to pull down his pants in front of him, then Hernandez showed him "bad videos" that were "creepy."
The child allegedly reported that one of the videos included a naked man and woman.
Hernandez's YMCA membership was terminated after the incident was reported, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Kramp, executive director of the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, said his staff responded immediately after learning about the alleged incidents.
"We take the safety of children and those in our care as our top priority. In March 2018, two separate families alerted YMCA staff that a young man was saying inappropriate things their children during their interactions at the Y. The Y acted immediately and interviewed both families," Kramp said. "As a result, the individual sharing inappropriate comments was immediately denied further access to the Y. The Y then filed a report with the Lake Geneva Police Department and shared all interview notes. All YMCA staff are certified and trained annually in Child Abuse Prevention and we are mandatory reporters."
The complaint states that on Aug. 5, 2020 a detective from the Lake Geneva Police Department received a cybertip notice from the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children that a suspected child pornography image was sent through an Instagram account listed as "toryhernandez9" to an account listed as "comando3215" June 28, 2020.
The notice allegedly included an image of a male between the ages of 8 and 12 in a sexual-type position.
According to the complaint, the cybertip notice included a subpoena response from Charter Communications that indicated that the IP address from where the image was sent had a subscriber notice located on Wells Street.
The detective allegedly recognized that the address belonged to Hernandez. The complaint states that the detective obtained a search warrant for Instagram records related to Hernandez's accounts, which indicate that on June 28, 2020 Hernandez had a "message chain" with a user identified as "comando" which indicated that they had exchanged images.
A detective from the Lake Geneva Police Department said that on Aug. 14, 2021 she viewed a cybertip notice from the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children that on Jan. 1, 2021 a person with a Facebook username "Tory Hernandez" had uploaded a suspected image of child pornography to an account with the username "Tammy Long," according to the criminal complaint.
The image allegedly depicted two males between the ages of 5 and 8.
The detective said the cybertip included a subpoena response from Charter Communications indicating Hernandez's subscriber address on Wells Street.
According to the complaint, the detective reported that on Sept. 1, 2021 she reviewed Facebook records from Hernandez's email address, which indicates that there was a conversation on Facebook messenger between Hernandez and an account listed as "Tammy Long," in which Hernandez allegedly states he "likes boys and girls" and that he had sent images to "Tammy Long," which were depicted in the cybertip notices.
The detective said she spoke with Hernandez on Aug. 26, 2021 at his Wells Street residence, in which he allegedly confirmed that he has Facebook and Instagram accounts but denies sending images from those accounts on June 28, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021.
Possession of child pornography is a Class D felony punishable up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Sexual exploitation of a child is a Class C felony punishable up to 40 years in prison and a $100,000.
The complaint does not indicated whether Hernandez has been charged with any alleged incidents that may have occurred at the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA.