A man was taken by helicopter to a trauma center on Tuesday, June 21, after a boating related injury, according to the Lake Geneva Fire Department.
The injury occurred in Geneva Lake and the man was picked up by ambulance near Big Foot Beach.
Lifenet Air Ambulance then transported him to a trauma center.
Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
Lake Geneva Shore path: Linn Pier to Big Foot Beach
A walk along the path Linn Pier to Big Foot Beach
The sunset by Button's Bay
The sun sets off in the distance on Buttons Bay, between Big Foot Beach and Linn Pier, a perfect place to witness such beauty.
Big Foot Beach State Park
