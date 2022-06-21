 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man taken by helicopter to trauma center after Geneva Lake boating injury

A man was taken by helicopter to a trauma center on Tuesday, June 21, after a boating related injury, according to the Lake Geneva Fire Department.

The injury occurred in Geneva Lake and the man was picked up by ambulance near Big Foot Beach.

Lifenet Air Ambulance then transported him to a trauma center.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

