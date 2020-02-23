Man who dumped bodies in East Troy receives 72 years in prison

MILWAUKEE — A man who murdered two of his employees and burned their bodies at an East Troy farmhouse was sentenced Feb. 20 to 72 years in prison.

Matthew J. Neumann, 44, Franklin, was found guilty at a jury trial of two counts of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of hiding a corpse, according to online court records.

In January 2019, human remains were discovered inside a burn pit at a Walworth County farmhouse.

The property is located just east of Lulu Lake State Natural Area, about 15 miles north of Lake Geneva.

Neumann was convicted of killing Robert Hajduk, 40, of Racine, and Richard Conklin, 35, of Milwaukee. Police say that Neumann shot and killed Conklin after a night of drinking, but the details around Hajduk's death remain unclear.

Hajduk and Conklin worked for Neuman at his cleaning business. A few days after the men went missing, police found the two bodies in a burn pit on the property that Neumann leased.

