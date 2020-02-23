You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man who dumped bodies in East Troy receives 72 years in prison
breaking

Man who dumped bodies in East Troy receives 72 years in prison

{{featured_button_text}}
Town of East Troy burn bit human remains found

This map shows the location of a farmhouse in the town of East Troy where police report finding human remains in a burn pit. (Contributed photo/Regional News)

MILWAUKEE — A man who murdered two of his employees and burned their bodies at an East Troy farmhouse was sentenced Feb. 20 to 72 years in prison.

Matthew J. Neumann, 44, Franklin, was found guilty at a jury trial of two counts of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of hiding a corpse, according to online court records. 

In January 2019, human remains were discovered inside a burn pit at a Walworth County farmhouse.

The property is located just east of Lulu Lake State Natural Area, about 15 miles north of Lake Geneva.

Neumann was convicted of killing Robert Hajduk, 40, of Racine, and Richard Conklin, 35, of Milwaukee. Police say that Neumann shot and killed Conklin after a night of drinking, but the details around Hajduk's death remain unclear. 

Hajduk and Conklin worked for Neuman at his cleaning business. A few days after the men went missing, police found the two bodies in a burn pit on the property that Neumann leased. 

+12 Vintage Lake Geneva Regional News advertising
+1 
Matthew Neumann homicide suspect

Neumann

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Robert Ireland is the general manager and editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News. He has worked at the paper since December 2006.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics