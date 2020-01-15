Many contested races as candidates line up for April elections

The following is a list of candidates registered for the April 7 local elections, when voters will go to the polls to fill seats for county, municipal and school representation. In races where a primary is necessary, the primary will be held Feb. 18.
(I denotes incumbent)
Walworth County Board
District 1 (one seat, two-year term)
Rick Stacey—I
District 2 (one seat, two-year term)
William Norem—I
Joseph Schaefer
Ronald Person
District 3 (one seat, two-year term)
Tim Brellenthin—I
Brian Holt
District 4 (one seat, two-year term)
Jerry Grant—I
Kerstan Roeven
District 5 (one seat, two-year term)
Charlene Staples—I
Ryan G. Simons
District 6 (one seat, two-year term)
Kathy Ingersoll—I
Mary Burpee
District 7 (one seat, two-year term)
David A. Weber—I
District 8 (one seat, two-year term)
Daniel Kilkenny—I
Sarah Hillman
District 9 (one seat, two-year term)
Susan Pruessing—I
District 10 (one seat, two-year term)
Kenneth Monroe—I
District 11 (one seat, two-year term)
Nancy Russell—I
City of Lake Geneva
Mayor (one seat, two-year term)
Thomas Hartz—I
Charlene Klein
City Attorney (one seat, two-year term)
Dan Draper—I
City Council
District 1 (one seat, two-year term)
Selena Proksa—I
Joan Yunker
District 2 (one seat, two-year term)
Mary Jo Fesenmaier
Ann Esarco
District 3 (one seat, two-year term)
Tim Dunn—I
Robert Kordus
District 4 (one seat, two-year term)
Cindy Flower—I
Terry O’Neill
Lake Geneva Schools
Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board (two seats, three-year terms)
Jeff Buntrock—I
Patricia Wolter—I
Spyro Condos
Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board (one seat, three-year term)
Niki Ceisel—I
Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 Elementary School Board (one seat, three-year term)
Barbara Dinan- I
Village of Williams Bay
Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)
Donald J. Parker Jr. - I
Robert Umans
Lowell Wright
Danielle Marie Simons
Karl Sorvick
Williams Bay School Board (two seats, three-year terms)
Karolyn Nelson—I
Patrick Peyer
Gregory W. Trush
Village of Fontana
Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)
Stan Livingston – I
Rick Pappas – I
Dave Prudden – I
Robert L. Allen Jr.
Municipal Judge (one seat, four-year term)
Dave Jensen—I
Thomas E. Sullivan
Village of Walworth
Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)
Louise Czaja – I
Joan Sallee
Bob Ball
Big Foot High School Board of Education (two seats, three-year terms)
Margaret Labus—I
Kim Arntz—I
Walworth School Board (one seat, three-year terms)
Jacob Ries
Tracey Scott
Village of Sharon
Town Board (three seats, two-year terms)
Robert Sachs – I
Pamela Schutt – I
Robert Carlson – I
Marge Dreksler
Municipal Judge (one seat, four-year term)
Denise L. Gibbons – I
Village of Bloomfield
Village Board (two seats, two-year terms)
Susan Bernstein—I
Kevin Conlon—I
Genoa City Joint 2 School District
School Board (two seats, one two-year term, one three-year term)
Jaye Tritz—I
Paul Denecke—I
Town of Linn
Town Board (two seats, two year terms)
Alex Palmer - I
Roy White - I
Catherine Laiche
Craig DeYoung
Reek School Board (two seats, three-year terms)
Alex Palmer—I
Traver School Board (two seats, three-year terms)
Daniel Kundert—I
Town of Geneva
Town Board (two seats, two-year terms)
Mark Scerba—I
Steve Ottten
Geneva Joint 4 School District — Woods School
School Board (two seats)
Mary Polek—I (2 year term)
Eric Chapman—I (3 year term)