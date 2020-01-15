Many contested races as candidates line up for April elections
Many contested races as candidates line up for April elections

The following is a list of candidates registered for the April 7 local elections, when voters will go to the polls to fill seats for county, municipal and school representation. In races where a primary is necessary, the primary will be held Feb. 18.

(I denotes incumbent)

Walworth County Board

District 1 (one seat, two-year term)

Rick Stacey—I

District 2 (one seat, two-year term)

William Norem—I

Joseph Schaefer

Ronald Person

District 3 (one seat, two-year term)

Tim Brellenthin—I

Brian Holt

District 4 (one seat, two-year term)

Jerry Grant—I

Kerstan Roeven

District 5 (one seat, two-year term)

Charlene Staples—I

Ryan G. Simons

District 6 (one seat, two-year term)

Kathy Ingersoll—I

Mary Burpee

District 7 (one seat, two-year term)

David A. Weber—I

District 8 (one seat, two-year term)

Daniel Kilkenny—I

Sarah Hillman

District 9 (one seat, two-year term)

Susan Pruessing—I

District 10 (one seat, two-year term)

Kenneth Monroe—I

District 11 (one seat, two-year term)

Nancy Russell—I

City of Lake Geneva

Mayor (one seat, two-year term)

Thomas Hartz—I

Charlene Klein

City Attorney (one seat, two-year term)

Dan Draper—I

City Council

District 1 (one seat, two-year term)

Selena Proksa—I

Joan Yunker

District 2 (one seat, two-year term)

Mary Jo Fesenmaier

Ann Esarco

District 3 (one seat, two-year term)

Tim Dunn—I

Robert Kordus

District 4 (one seat, two-year term)

Cindy Flower—I

Terry O’Neill

Lake Geneva Schools

Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board (two seats, three-year terms)

Jeff Buntrock—I

Patricia Wolter—I

Spyro Condos

Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board (one seat, three-year term)

Niki Ceisel—I

Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 Elementary School Board (one seat, three-year term)

Barbara Dinan- I

Village of Williams Bay

Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)

Donald J. Parker Jr. - I

Robert Umans

Lowell Wright

Danielle Marie Simons

Karl Sorvick

Williams Bay School Board (two seats, three-year terms)

Karolyn Nelson—I

Patrick Peyer

Gregory W. Trush

Village of Fontana

Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)

Stan Livingston – I

Rick Pappas – I

Dave Prudden – I

Robert L. Allen Jr.

Municipal Judge (one seat, four-year term)

Dave Jensen—I

Thomas E. Sullivan 

Village of Walworth

Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)

Louise Czaja – I

Joan Sallee

Bob Ball

Big Foot High School Board of Education (two seats, three-year terms)

Margaret Labus—I

Kim Arntz—I

Walworth School Board (one seat, three-year terms)

Jacob Ries

Tracey Scott

Village of Sharon

Town Board (three seats, two-year terms)

Robert Sachs – I

Pamela Schutt – I

Robert Carlson – I

Marge Dreksler

Municipal Judge (one seat, four-year term)

Denise L. Gibbons – I

Village of Bloomfield

Village Board (two seats, two-year terms)

Susan Bernstein—I

Kevin Conlon—I

Genoa City Joint 2 School District

School Board (two seats, one two-year term, one three-year term)

Jaye Tritz—I

Paul Denecke—I

Town of Linn

Town Board (two seats, two year terms)

Alex Palmer - I

Roy White - I

Catherine Laiche

Craig DeYoung

Reek School Board (two seats, three-year terms)

Alex Palmer—I

Traver School Board (two seats, three-year terms)

Daniel Kundert—I

Town of Geneva

Town Board (two seats, two-year terms)

Mark Scerba—I

Steve Ottten

Geneva Joint 4 School District — Woods School

School Board (two seats)

Mary Polek—I (2 year term)

Eric Chapman—I (3 year term)

Vote graphic free content

