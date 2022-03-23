Maple Fest returns to in-person pancake breakfast format

Maple Fest returned to its regular format this year with the traditional pancake breakfast buffet and family-orientated activities.

The 75th annual event was held March 20 at the Covenant Harbor Christian Camp and Retreat, 1724 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva.

The event was scaled back the past couple of years because of concerns related to the coronavirus.

Last year, Maple Fest featured a “breakfast market” in which attendees purchased ingredients from local vendors to cook their own pancake breakfast at home. The previous year, the event was held virtually and included online cooking demonstrations.

Emma Mueller, program director for Covenant Harbor Christian Camp and Retreat, said she was excited for Maple Fest to return to its traditional format of the pancake breakfast buffet.

“It feels really good. Lots of people have come,” Mueller said. “We’ve seen so many people— some new families and some returning families. There’s a lot of friendly faces. So everyone seems really excited to eat some pancakes.”

Mueller said she was pleased with the attendance for the event.

“This is probably double than what we anticipated,” Mueller said. “Lots of people are here. It feels really good.”

Besides the pancake breakfast, Maple Fest featured an outdoor market, family activities and maple tours where people learned about the process of making maple syrup.

Mueller said Covenant Harbor staff usually begins preparing for the event in December, and staff members and about 100 volunteers work during the day of Maple Fest to make sure the event is a success.

“It’s an all hands-on-deck event,” Mueller said. “We have a phenomenal kitchen staff who makes pancakes all day. We have our outdoor education team doing maple tours and conducting activities. Everybody who is a part of Covenant Harbor jumps in, so lots of people are involved.”

Mueller said about 30 gallons of pancake batter are used and thousands of pancakes are made throughout the event.

“It’s gallons and gallons of pancake mix,” she said.

The proceeds from Maple Fest are used to help fund Covenant Harbor’s summer day camp scholarship program, which helps children pay the cost to attend one of the organization’s summer camps.

Covenant Harbor offers several summer camps including day camps for children who attend first grade through sixth grade; Kishwauketoe camp for children in second grade through fourth grade; Pier 30 camp for children in fourth through ninth grade; senior high camp for students in ninth through 12th grade; and Alpha camp for students in 10th through 12th grade.

“We have a variety of programs for kids of all different ages,” Mueller said.

For more information about Covenant Harbor Christian Camp and Retreat , visit www.covenantharbor.org.

