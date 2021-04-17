Maple Fest to be conducted as a "breakfast market" this Sunday, April 18

A popular, local event where people can enjoy hot pancakes smothered with maple syrup will be conducted in a non-traditional manner for the second year in a row because of concerns related to the coronavirus.
Officials from Covenant Harbor Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 1724 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva, plan to conduct their annual Maple Fest event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 18 in-person this year but with a bit of a twist.
Traditionally, the event is held as an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast buffet, but because of continued concerns with the coronavirus, the event will be conducted as a “breakfast market” at the camp grounds, in which people can purchase their own breakfast ingredients from local vendors and enjoy their meal at home.
“It will be kind of a quick experience, where you come, grab your stuff and go,” Emma Mueller, marketing coordinator for Covenant Harbor Christian Camp and Retreat Center, said. “We’re hoping it gives people a little taste of Maple Fest and a little bit of normalcy.”
Some of the items that will be available for purchase include Covenant Harbor’s pancake mix, maple cookie dough and tater tots; coffee and hot chocolate from Inspired Coffee; sausage and bacon from Lake Geneva Country Meats; pastry items from Simple Bakery and Market; fresh eggs from Yuppie Hill Poultry; and kettle corn from Sweet Delight Kettle Corn.
Mueller said it should take people about 20 minutes to go through the “breakfast market.” She said people will be required to wear masks and social distancing guidelines will be encouraged.
“They will come and park, make their through and leave,” Mueller said. “We’re hoping with that general flow, we can keep people moving throughout the market.”
Mueller said even though Maple Fest will not be the normal sit-down breakfast, she is excited that the event will be conducted in-person this year.
“It’s not going to look like the normal Maple Fest that we have done in years past, but we’re excited to still get people pancakes and have a little taste of Maple Fest,” she said.
Maple Fest was conducted virtually last year, in which people were able to purchase products through Covenant Harbor’s Facebook page. The event also included a virtual tour of Covenant Harbor, online cooking demonstrations and printable coloring pages.
Mueller said even though the virtual event was not as successful as the previous in-person events, it still received a positive response and people from throughout the country watched the online demonstrations.
“We definitely didn’t sell as many pancakes as we normally do because we shifted things very quickly,” Mueller said. “We did have some loyal people buy some pancake mix, as well we had a good online audience watching our videos and livestreams.”
Mueller said, during previous years, about 1,000 people attended the traditional sit-down breakfasts.
“Historically, it’s been a very busy and a very popular event,” Mueller said.
The purpose of Maple Fest is to raise money to allow people to attend Covenant Harbor’s camp programs.
Covenant Harbor offers a summer day camp program for children and an overnight camp for families.
Some of the activities that Covenant Harbor offers includes boating, swimming, tubing, water trampolines, volleyball, basketball, high-rope course and climbing tower.
Mueller said she hopes next year Maple Fest will feature the traditional, sit-down breakfast buffet.
“It is hard to say what next will next will look or what this next year will bring,” Mueller said. “A year ago, I would have never thought a virtual Maple Fest would happen. This year, I didn’t think a Maple Fest ‘breakfast market’ would be our reality. I know we would all love to have our breakfast buffet options again, just because we love the event.”