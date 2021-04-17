Maple Fest to be conducted as a "breakfast market" this Sunday, April 18

Mueller said it should take people about 20 minutes to go through the “breakfast market.” She said people will be required to wear masks and social distancing guidelines will be encouraged.

“They will come and park, make their through and leave,” Mueller said. “We’re hoping with that general flow, we can keep people moving throughout the market.”

Mueller said even though Maple Fest will not be the normal sit-down breakfast, she is excited that the event will be conducted in-person this year.

“It’s not going to look like the normal Maple Fest that we have done in years past, but we’re excited to still get people pancakes and have a little taste of Maple Fest,” she said.

Maple Fest was conducted virtually last year, in which people were able to purchase products through Covenant Harbor’s Facebook page. The event also included a virtual tour of Covenant Harbor, online cooking demonstrations and printable coloring pages.

Mueller said even though the virtual event was not as successful as the previous in-person events, it still received a positive response and people from throughout the country watched the online demonstrations.