Marchers protest bullying at Delavan-Darien High School after teen's death, father may sue district

Supporters met at the Delavan Phoenix Park Bandshell on Monday, May 24 to protest the Delavan-Darien High School’s alleged silence of the bullying of Peter Cook-Lavariega.

The 17-year-old crashed into a tree on Lawson School Road April 20, which resulted in his death. Jeffrey Cook, Cook-Lavariega’s father, said his son was repeatedly bullied, but the school did nothing about it. This led to his son’s reckless driving, which many believe was suicidal.

On the day he died, Cook-Lavariega had a fight with a wrestler. Cook said this boy had been harassing his son for years and hurled an insult at Cook-Lavariega, who decided to fight. As a result, the school told Cook-Lavariega he would not graduate.

“They covered up the bullying for years,” said Cook. “The bullies are sons of well-connected students, and one was in wrestling. I can prove negligence because they have a duty of care, in which they failed in. This is actually their fault. They knew what was going on. They did not do what they should have done ... They sacrificed my son’s life to protect a bully.

“He was a student who had problems, but they were never addressed. The school should have contacted me, but they never notified me there was a problem.”