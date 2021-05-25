Marchers protest bullying at Delavan-Darien High School after teen's death, father may sue district

Supporters met at the Delavan Phoenix Park Bandshell on Monday, May 24 to protest the Delavan-Darien High School’s alleged silence of the bullying of Peter Cook-Lavariega.
The 17-year-old crashed into a tree on Lawson School Road April 20, which resulted in his death. Jeffrey Cook, Cook-Lavariega’s father, said his son was repeatedly bullied, but the school did nothing about it. This led to his son’s reckless driving, which many believe was suicidal.
On the day he died, Cook-Lavariega had a fight with a wrestler. Cook said this boy had been harassing his son for years and hurled an insult at Cook-Lavariega, who decided to fight. As a result, the school told Cook-Lavariega he would not graduate.
“They covered up the bullying for years,” said Cook. “The bullies are sons of well-connected students, and one was in wrestling. I can prove negligence because they have a duty of care, in which they failed in. This is actually their fault. They knew what was going on. They did not do what they should have done ... They sacrificed my son’s life to protect a bully.
“He was a student who had problems, but they were never addressed. The school should have contacted me, but they never notified me there was a problem.”
“The bullies were protected by the school,” said Alicia Manfredini, a supporter and graduate of DDHS. “They’re trying to make themselves not look accountable.” She said bullying has been an ongoing issue at the school. She also said students were told that if they participated in the rally, they would face fines and truancy tickets.
The Delavan-Darien School District issued a statement in response to the protest and allegations. Part of it states:
“The Delavan-Darien School District is bound by confidentiality and unable to comment on the specifics regarding Peter Cook and his interactions with both students and staff while attending the Delavan-Darien High School. In fact, the District is legally prevented from sharing information on any disciplinary actions taken on students or staff. That said, as a District, we believe that these accusations are unfounded and completely inaccurate. Dr. Sorbie stated, ‘To think that the District would allow a student to be bullied, harassed or even ignored to the point that the student commits suicide is simply unfathomable.’ Furthermore, when the results of the police department investigation are released, we believe that Mr. Cook’s accusations will be found to be without merit.”
Also in this statement is the school’s list of resources available to students who are facing bullying and other problems.
Petra Pierce, another demonstrator, said the resources for families trying to get help are difficult to find.
Dr. Jill Sorbie, District Administrator, disagreed with this, and responded in an email, “Starting in 2019, we have done demonstrations for both students and parents, notes home about the program, posters are in all buildings. All students have it (Speak Up Speak Out – A State of Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety reporting application) on their 1-1 District provided devices. In addition, they can download the App on their phones.”
The schools also have K-8 “Social Emotional Learning Curriculum” and a “Second Step” program. Sorbie said these are taught several times a week.
She also responded to the comments made by protestors that the school would fine students or issue truancy tickets to student participants. She said parents could have excused their child to attend the 2 p.m. rally. The District had given notice to the families of the event on Thursday, May 20. If the students left the building without permission the school would have followed the “State law on truancy.”
Cook retained the services of lawyer Michael Anderson from Fitchburg, Wisconsin. “We are in the information gathering stage,” said Anderson. “There is a reason I took this case. I believe there is liability.”