Mars announces it will be closed on Tuesdays due to worker shortages

At Cree Lighting in Racine, as of Friday, there were 60 open jobs on the assembly floor and another couple dozen “professional” jobs open. Those positions are filling up slower than ever.

Having that many jobs open isn’t unprecedented for Cree, especially after consolidating and expanding operations locally in the past six years. But Director of Operations Brian Kinnune said he doesn’t remember a time it’s been so difficult to fill those positions: “It has taken time in the past, but it has not taken the time this has taken.”

In a similar situation on a smaller scale, at Franks Diner in Downtown Kenosha, co-owner Kevin Ervin said: “We’ve put ads out there for cooks, dishwashers and servers. They have been able to fill them. But it’s taken a lot longer than normal.”

Ervin said the eatery usually “gets deluged” with job inquiries this time of year: “The last few months it’s just been dribs and drabs.”

Between 2019 and 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of tourism-related jobs in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties dropped by about 18%, from 14,921 to 12,173, according to a recently released report from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Statewide, hospitality and tourism jobs decreased 22% in the state from 2019 to 2020.

