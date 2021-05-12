Mars announces it will be closed on Tuesdays due to worker shortages

In the Lake Geneva area, Mars Resort has joined the growing list of places announcing they are closing one day a week until they can get more staffing.
“We will be closing on Tuesdays indefinitely and limiting carry-out orders nightly based on available staff. We will re-open on Tuesdays once we find people that are qualified and want to work,” Mars Resort posted on Facebook over the weekend.
As more businesses reopen their doors and expand operations as the pandemic wanes, “Help Wanted” signs are cropping up like spring dandelions, with many employers saying they are finding it more difficult than ever to find workers. It’s not just in resort towns such as Lake Geneva. It’s all over.
“Every place across the state, this is an issue,” said Gov. Tony Evers during a Monday afternoon Zoom meeting with the Wisconn Valley Editorial Board, which includes representatives from The Racine Journal Times, Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News.
‘Shortage of workers’
Evers said Monday: “There is no question that there is a shortage of workers, especially in our tourism industry because they need lots of people in a relatively short period of time.”
At Villa D’ Carlo restaurant in Kenosha, “we are short three waitresses, two drivers, two dishwashers, a pizza cook and kitchen help,” said restaurant owner Robert Greskoviak.
At Cree Lighting in Racine, as of Friday, there were 60 open jobs on the assembly floor and another couple dozen “professional” jobs open. Those positions are filling up slower than ever.
Having that many jobs open isn’t unprecedented for Cree, especially after consolidating and expanding operations locally in the past six years. But Director of Operations Brian Kinnune said he doesn’t remember a time it’s been so difficult to fill those positions: “It has taken time in the past, but it has not taken the time this has taken.”
In a similar situation on a smaller scale, at Franks Diner in Downtown Kenosha, co-owner Kevin Ervin said: “We’ve put ads out there for cooks, dishwashers and servers. They have been able to fill them. But it’s taken a lot longer than normal.”
Ervin said the eatery usually “gets deluged” with job inquiries this time of year: “The last few months it’s just been dribs and drabs.”
Between 2019 and 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of tourism-related jobs in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties dropped by about 18%, from 14,921 to 12,173, according to a recently released report from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Statewide, hospitality and tourism jobs decreased 22% in the state from 2019 to 2020.
Those jobs are coming back, but now the struggle is filling them.
“I think everyone is in the same boat, struggling to find help,” said Tricia Nelson, who owns Diner 45 in Bristol with her husband. “We’re more fortunate than some who have had to cut hours or days because they can’t find the help.”
Diner 45, which reopened May 26 after shutting down last spring, has been able to operate its usual hours but currently could use a busser/dishwasher and another server.
“We’re OK now, but when staff need to take vacations is where we’ll have trouble,” she said.
In tourism-heavy Lake Geneva, Simple Café announced in April that it was closing on Wednesdays until more workers can be hired. Mars Resort followed suit soon after, announcing it would be closed on Tuesdays.
Big businesses struggling, too
Colbert Packaging Corp. in Kenosha — a producer of packaging and specialty containers for the pharmaceutical and personal care industries — also is struggling to fill positions as its business expands. Colbert makes packaging for COVID test kits and many other products at its facilities in Kenosha and Elkhart, Indiana.
Since the pandemic began, Colbert added 40 new customers and has seen an increase in orders from existing customers who are responding to their own COVID-19 pandemic needs, said Colbert President John Lackner.
Lackner said he has more than 20 openings that he needs to fill for three shifts, with pay starting at $14 per hour for full-time employees, additional pay opportunities after 90 days as well as benefits including health insurance, dental insurance and a 401(k).
To assist with recruitment, Colbert offers an employee referral bonus; it also works with local high schools and has a youth apprentice program.
Likewise, Cree recently increased its referral bonus, is connecting with high schools as far away as Gurnee, Illinois, and has seen its human resources department get creative (and old school) in its hunt for workers.
Cree declined to share what its starting rate for new hires is, but officials there said they offer a “competitive rate” compared to major employers such as Uline (reported in September as $23 per hour) and Amazon ($15 per hour).
In addition, Cree offers a pension, on-site health care, productivity incentives and cross-training opportunities.
Where online job postings alone may have worked before, more recently Cree has had success by distributing flyers in populated areas and by having employees strike up conversations with strangers at the supermarket to see if they’re looking for work.
