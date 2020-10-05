 Skip to main content
Mars Resort closes temporarily after employee contracts coronavirus
TOWN OF GENEVA — Mars Resort has temporarily closed its doors after an employee at the supper club tested positive for the coronavirus.

The lakeside restaurant and live music venue closed Saturday, saying that an employee had contracted COVID-19 and had been in contact with other employees.

According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, a sanitation company was hired to disinfect the Town of Geneva property.

The restaurant also stated it will require all employees to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work, and will be implementing other safety measures, including face masks required of all employees.

“We have the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of every decision,” officials said.

Mars Resort has indicated plans to reopen Oct. 7.

The restaurant closure comes as Wisconsin experiences a spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported. Walworth County has reported 2,760 confirmed cases out of 134,359 statewide.

