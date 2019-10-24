TOWN OF GENEVA — Mars Resort has won approval for a new parking lot aimed at easing congestion among customers who arrive at the popular nightspot by car.
The Geneva Town Board on Oct. 14 approved rezoning for the new parking lot at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive.
The new parking lot is planned on a vacant field along South Como Road, located across from the restaurant and cocktail lounge. It will provide more than 70 new parking spaces to help relieve congestion.
The agricultural land was rezoned to allow for the parking lot. The town board also approved construction of a new outdoor deck at Mars Resort in a spot where the resort recently demolished some old cottages.