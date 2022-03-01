Mask requirement lifted at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Most UW-Whitewater students, staff and faculty no longer have to wear face coverings.

Effective March 1, the college removed the mandatory requirement that was enacted due to COVID-19.

Citing a decline in cases both on and off campus, UW-Whitewater Interim Chancellor James P. Henderson issued an order making it so people are no longer have to wear masks on the college's Whitewater and Rock campuses.

However, masks are still required in classrooms, instruction spaces and individual units that provide health, food and childcare services.

This includes University Health and Counseling Services and the Children's Center. Faculty and staff can still require masks in their private offices.

Henderson's order is good from March 1 to 18, when spring break starts.

A decision on any COVID-19 mitigations is expected after March 18, according to an announcement from UW-Whitewater's Emergency Operations Committee.

"The research strongly suggests that individuals who are vaccinated, boosted, and wearing a high-quality mask have a high degree of protection, regardless of what other individuals around them may choose," stated the committee. "That means we’re at a point where responsible behavior is up to the individual to decide, and we encourage the wearing of masks and vaccinating as a way of keeping our community safe."

N95, KN95 and surgical masks will continue to made available for free on UW-Whitewater campuses.

It remains important to continue to monitor daily for COVID-19 symptoms, stated the committee.

For more, visit announcements.uww.edu/Announcement/Details/17624.